Entities that are not authorised to grant credit, provide service payments or issue eletronic money: JUCA Credito Mutuo

04/06/2021 | 05:08am EDT
1. Banco de Portugal warns that the lending services and the issue of electronic money services published on the social network Facebook, under the designation 'JUCA Credito Mutuo' (https://www.facebook.com/Credito-Mutuo-105915197751006/) do not belong to any entity authorised to carry out, in Portugal, financial activities subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal, such as lending or the provision of payment services, namely the issue of electronic money.

2. Lending, as set forth in Article 4 (1) (b) of the Legal Framework of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (approved by Decree-Law No 298/92 of 31 December 1992), payment services and electronic money issuing, as set forth in Article 4 (f) and Article 2 (ff) of the Legal Framework for Payment Services and Electronic Money, approved by Decree-Law No. 91/2018 of November 12,may only be performed by authorised undertakings, as laid down in Article 10 and Article11 and 12 of the above said Legal Frameworks.

3. The list of undertakings authorised to carry out lending payment services and electronic money issuing activities is available on Banco de Portugal´s website.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
