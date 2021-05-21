Log in
Entity not authorised to grant, intermediate credit and provide credit consultancy: Neo Credit Group Lda.

05/21/2021 | 10:05am EDT
1. Banco de Portugal warns that the supposed entity 'Neo Credi Group Lda.', acting through the website https://neocredi.com/, and through the Facebook profile 'Neo Group Lda' (https://www.facebook.com/Neo-Grupo-Lda-104780131579512), as also the entity responsible for lending services published through the Facebook profile 'Azevedo Serviços' (https://www.facebook.com/Azevedo-Servi%C3%A7os-123275359069343), are not authorised to carry out, in Portugal, any financial activities subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal, such as lending or credit intermediation or consultancy.

2. The activities of lending, as set forth in Article 4 (1) (b) of the Legal Framework of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (approved by Decree-Law No 298/92 of 31 December 1992), and credit intermediation and consultancy, as set forth in Article 3 (j) and (p) and 4 and 7 of the Legal Framework of Credit Intermediaries (approved by Decree-Law No 81-C/2017, of 7 July), may only be performed by authorised undertakings, as laid down in Article 10 and Article 5 and 7 of the above said Legal Frameworks.

3. The list of undertakings authorised to carry out the activities of lending and credit intermediation and consultancy is available on Banco de Portugal's website and on Portal do Cliente Bancário.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 14:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
