Entity that is not authorised to carry out any financial activity in Portugal: “FINANCIAMENTO DE CRÉDITO”

1. Banco de Portugal warns that the entity operating through the website https://financiamentodecredito.com/ is not authorised to carry out in Portugal any financial activity subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal, such as lending.

2. Lending, as set forth in Article 4 (1) (b) of the Legal Framework of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (RGICSF, approved by Decree-Law No 298/92 of 31 December 1992), may only be performed by authorised undertakings, as laid down in Article 10 of the said Legal Framework.

3. The list of undertakings authorised to carry out any financial activity is available on Banco de Portugal´s website.