Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Entity that is not authorised to grant credit: “Aníbal da Conceição Figueiredo”

12/28/2021 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1. Banco de Portugal warns that Aníbal da Conceição Figueiredo (taxpayer identification number115016961), acting by himself or through third parties, is not authorised to carry out in Portugal any financial activity subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal, such as lending.

2. Lending, as set forth in Article 4 (1) (b) of the Legal Framework of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (RGICSF, approved by Decree-Law No 298/92 of 31 December 1992), may only be performed by authorised undertakings, as laid down in Article 10 of the said Legal Framework.

3. The list of undertakings authorised to carry out any financial activity is available on Banco de Portugal´s website.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 13:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aJinkoSolar's Subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Completes IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission
PR
08:12aINVITATION FOR INNOVIZ CEO'S WHITE PAPER VIRTUAL WORKSHOP : Establishing LiDAR Standards for Safe Level 3 Automated Driving 3rd Jan 11:00 EST
PR
08:11aU.S. supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote
RE
08:11aOmicron estimated to be 58.6% of coronavirus variants in U.S.- CDC
RE
08:08aAct! Celebrates 2021 with Innovation, Business Growth and Accolades
GL
08:08aAct! Celebrates 2021 with Innovation, Business Growth and Accolades
GL
08:07aAbazović pays a two-day working visit to the Vatican
PU
08:07aWHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : We are saddened by your recent public letters - Form 8-K
PU
08:07aHUBSPOT : The Inbound Sales Methodology
PU
08:07aCOLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Settlement Framework to Resolve Pending Opioid-Related Litigation - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
4META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise

HOT NEWS