Entity that is not authorised to lending in Portugal: “JBS FINANCIAMENTO”

03/31/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
1. Banco de Portugal warns that the entity operating through the website https://jbs-financiamento.com/ is not authorised to carry out in Portugal any financial activity subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal, such as lending.

2. Lending, as set forth in Article 4 (1) (b) of the Legal Framework of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (RGICSF, approved by Decree-Law No 298/92 of 31 December 1992), may only be performed by authorised undertakings, as laid down in Article 10 of the said Legal Framework.

3. The list of undertakings authorised to carry out any financial activity is available on Banco de Portugal´s website.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 18:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
