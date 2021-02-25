Entrepreneurs Neil and Rachel Blumenthal to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Neil Blumenthal, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Warby Parker, and Rachel Blumenthal, Founder and CEO of Rockets of Awesome, are confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Neil and Rachel Blumenthal will take place today, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. EST and will explore the topic: "Reinventing Retail: The Blumenthal Philosophy." During this interactive discussion, Neil and Rachel will share their entrepreneurial journeys and the role that purpose plays in the companies they've built. The conversation will also delve into their response as leaders to the current crisis, the future of B2C selling and how consumer behavior has and will continue to change with the accelerations caused by the pandemic.

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Neil and Rachel Blumenthal, February 25, visit: https://www2.collectivei.com/forecast-blumenthal

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

Previous Forecast speakers include:

Scott Budnick | Filmmaker, CEO, One Community

| Filmmaker, CEO, Geoffrey Canada | Educator, Social Activist & Author

| Educator, Social Activist & Author Renée Cummings | Criminologist & AI Ethicist

Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group

Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI

| CEO, for AI Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress

| Academy Award Winning Actress Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author

| Entrepreneur & Author Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

| Dean, School of Public Health Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist

| Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government

| Professor, of Government Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

| Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert & Author

| AI Expert & Author Danny Meyer | Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group

| Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group Deanna Mulligan | Board Chair, Guardian Life

| Board Chair, Guardian Life Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines

| Executive Chairman, United Airlines Alan Murray | CEO, Fortune Media

| CEO, Fortune Media Elizabeth Neumann | former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

| former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Vladimir Pozner | Journalist & Author

| Journalist & Author Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist

Dr. Michael T. Osterholm | Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, University of Minnesota

| Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, Xavier Rolet | former CEO, London Stock Exchange

| former CEO, London Stock Exchange Nouriel Roubini | Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates

| Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google

| former CEO, Google Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group

| Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] ® is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on-demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win. Follow Collective[i] on LinkedIn or Twitter .

