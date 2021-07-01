Entrepreneurs' Organization of Charlotte Announces New Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneurs' Organization of Charlotte (EO Charlotte) announced its new board members for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Led by incoming President Andrew Jones, Owner of Jones Gregg Financial, LLC, the new board includes 21 leading Charlotte entrepreneurs.
"We are thrilled to have this level of talent from among Charlotte's entrepreneurial community join our leadership team," said Jones. "We are among the largest chapters in the fastest growing region of EO Global, which is testament to the growing innovation in the Queen City."
The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global network of more than 15,500 successful entrepreneurs spanning 61 countries. EO is the world's leading peer-to-peer entrepreneurial network, bringing together like-minded people to share their experiences, learn new paths for success, and travel the world to broaden their perspectives and growth.
"While the past year was challenging, the support we were able to give our members resulted in 100% business continuity among our members," said outgoing President Reinhard von Hennigs. "We are entering this new year with renewed optimism, and excited about the local and global opportunities we have planned for our members."
The new board will consist of:
- Andy Jones, Jones Gregg Financial - President
- Chris Mehalic, Acuity Investments - Pres-Elect
- Bryan Delaney, President EO Accelerator
- Patrick George, Heartwood Tree Service, LLC - Community Service Chair
- David Kostmayer, GBK Peabody PLLC - Finance Chair
- Ross Petras, Biotech Partners - Finance Co-Chair
- Dain Dulaney, Bishop, Dulaney & Joyner, P.A. - Forum Chair
- Josh Rimany, Dilworth Drug & Wellness Center - Forum Co-Chair
- Susan Rolls, Interactive Integration, Inc. - Global Integration Chair
- Jordan Forsythe, Cauley Forsythe Law Group – Governance Chair
- Jim Contes, Aviation Metals - Learning Chair
- Mike Brannock, AREVO Group - Learning Co-Chair
- Dana Marxer, ayeQ – MarComm Chair
- Charles Knox, The Knox Group - MarComm Co-Chair
- Sahaj Patel, Triton Glass LLC, Member Engagement Chair
- Tripp Guin, TRIPP Commercial, LLC - Member Engagement Co-Chair
- Brian Kight, DIGNVS/DailyDiscipline.com - Membership Chair
- Grady Farmer, Plato's Closet - Membership Co-Chair
- Reinhard von Hennigs, BridgehouseLaw LLP - Mentorship Chair
- John Cantrell, H.B. Cantrell & Co. – MyEO Chair
- Ben DeBow, Fortified Data Services, LLC - MyEO Co-Chair
- Tim Baier, Spiracle Media – Strategic Alliance Partner Chair
- Michael Osborne, Shiptransportal.com - Strategic Alliance Partner Co-Chair
To learn more about EO Charlotte, visit www.eocharlotte.org.
Media Contact:
Krystle Macenka
704.281.5683
313566@email4pr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrepreneurs-organization-of-charlotte-announces-new-board-301324418.html
SOURCE EO Charlotte