Entrepreneurship and Business Demography

The birth rate of enterprises in the year 2019 was 13.0%

The birth rate of enterprises in 2018 was 13.4% while it decreased to 13.0% in 2019. The employment share of enterprises born in 2019 was 4.6%.

The highest birth rate for enterprises by sectors was in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector as 36.6%, for 2019. This sector was followed by accommodation and food service activities with 13.4% and by manufacturing with 11.3% respectively.

The death rate of enterprises in the year 2017 was 12.2%

The death rate of enterprises in 2016 was 11.2% while it increased to 12.2 in 2017. The employment share of enterprises died in 2017 was 4.2%.

The highest death rate for enterprises by sectors was in Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector as 36.5%, for 2017. This sector was followed by accommodation and food service activities with 13.1% and by transportation and storage with 12.3% respectively.

One year survival rate of enterprises born in 2018 was 81.3%

The one-year survival rate of the enterprises born in 2017 was 80.2%, and the two-year survival rate was 64.1%.

Rate of high growth enterprises by employment in 2019 was 12.7% and rate of young high growth enterprises (gazelles) was 2.1%.

Enterprises with average annualised growth greater than 10% per annum, over a three year period are considered as high growth enterprises. Growth can be measured by the number of employees or by turnover. High growth enterprises up to 5 years old are considered as gazelles.

The rate of high growth enterprises by turnover was 18.3% in 2019, and the rate of gazelles was 2.7%.

In 2019, 28.7% of high growth enterprises by employment were in manufacturing sector, 20.7% of them were in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector and 11.7% of them were construction.

In 2019, 30.2% of high growth enterprises by turnover were in manufacturing sector, 22.1% of them were in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector and 12.4% of them were construction.

In 2019, 25.8% of gazelles by employment were in manufacturing sector, 14.8% of them were in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector and 14.6% of them were construction.

In 2019, 25.2% of gazelles by turnover were in manufacturing sector, 19.2% of them were in construction, and 14.8% of them were in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector.

Export share of high growth enterprises by employment was 17.3% and import share was 15.3% in 2019

Employment and turnover shares of high growth enterprises by employment were 15.6% and 15.2% respectively in 2019.

Export, import, employment and turnover shares of high growth enterprises by turnover were 29.9%, 26.3%, 18.7% and 27.6% respectively in 2019.

Enterprises born in manufacturing sector were in low technology level with 63.7% in 2019

Enterprises born in manufacturing sector had medium-low technology level with 25.8%, medium-high level with 9.7% and high level with 0.8%.

Turnover share of enterprises in 2019 with foundation year 2016 and later were 12.3%

Turnover share of enterprises in 2019 with foundation year between 1996 and 2000 was 17.4%. There enterprises were followed by enterprises which were founded in 1990 and earlier with 16.4%.

Employment share of enterprises in 2019 with foundation year 2016 and later were 17.1%

Highest employment share of enterprises in 2019 with foundation year between 2011 and 2015 was 17.6% followed by enterprises which were founded between 1996 and 2000 with 16.2%

Export share of enterprises in 2019 with foundation year 2016 and later were 7.4%

Enterprises with foundation year 1990 and earlier had highest export share with 21.6%, followed by enterprises that were founded between 1996 and 2000 with 19.5% and between 1991 and 1995 with 16.9% in 2019

Import share of enterprises in 2019 with foundation year 2016 and later were 4.2%

Import share of enterprises in 2019 with foundation year 1990 and earliler was 35.3%. Enterprises that were founded between 1996 and 2000 had that share with 17.4% and the ones were founded between 1991 and 1995 had 13.2% of that share.

EXPLANATIONS

Entrepreneurship and Business Demography indicators are calculated according to the international methodologies by using annual frames of Business Registers System which is composed of administrative and survey data by TurkStat.

The basic variables which were calculated over employer enterprises in the last press release titled 'Entrepreneurship, 2016-2018', started to be calculated over all enterprises with this press release.

