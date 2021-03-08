Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Environics Analytics Partners with The Trade Desk for Enhanced Digital Advertising Campaigns

03/08/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced that it has partnered with The Trade Desk to expand its offering of data-driven insights tools in the digital ecosystem. Recognizing that advertisers are seeking to leverage data for precise campaign execution, EA has made PRIZM—the country’s leading segmentation system—available for audience driven campaigns via the largest independent demand side platform, The Trade Desk. Additional data from EA will be added to The Trade Desk in the coming weeks.

EA clients who want to reach relevant audiences through multiple channels, including programmatic, mobile, digital out of home, broadcast, connected TV and more, can now use their data-driven insights when activating custom audiences across multiple channels. This means using their custom segments, rich personas and media mix analysis to execute campaigns, reaching PRIZM-defined audiences.

“Our clients have told us that they want to use the insights they develop using our tools and services seamlessly and accurately across all media channels, including digital,” states Environics Analytics’ founder and president, Jan Kestle. “We are excited to be partnering with The Trade Desk to help our users leverage the great work they do with us to execute their campaigns in a targeted, impactful manner.”

“Our clients have made it clear that they want access to Environics Analytics’ and PRIZM-based data sets, which is why we’re so excited to incorporate PRIZM into our platform,” said Tina Barnes, GM of Canada at The Trade Desk. “Digital advertisers are becoming much savvier in executing their media campaigns, and adding PRIZM-based audiences takes campaigns that much further. We look forward to adding even more of EA’s rich demographic, media, financial and behavioural data to power programmatic campaigns in the near future.” 

The Trade Desk joins EA’s growing list of Canadian partners that enable data-driven execution in the omni-channel based on EA’s extensive third-party data. From direct mail and digital out-of-home to TV and programmatic, EA data helps advertisers reach the right audiences with the right messages using the right media.

About Environics Analytics
Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in North America, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer behaviour and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data—to generate deep consumer and market insight, authoritative reports and detailed maps. Environics Analytics' team of statisticians, modellers, geographers and business strategists help organizations develop data-driven solutions and achieve success along every phase of their analytics journey. Learn more at www.environicsanalytics.com

About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aAFCON  : Warriors Don't Need Bonne, Rinomhota
AQ
11:06aCHEMOCENTRYX, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aQUANTA SERVICES  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:05aDOCUSIGN  : 7 Lessons from Resilient Women Who Choose To Challenge
PU
11:05aInternational Women's Day 2021 – A Conversation on “The Age of Womenomics”, Secretary Janet Yellen & IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
PU
11:05aCLIMATE POLICY PLATFORM : A Critical Step in Salesforce's Climate Action Plan
PU
11:05aOOREDOO Q P S C  : Appoints New CxOs in Group and Qatar
PU
11:05aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Mar 06 2021
PU
11:05aWSGF Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment App Beta Test Proceeding on Track - Management Confirms June Production Launch Target
NE
11:05aPAOG Announces RELAX-RX Nutraceutical For $18 Billion Anxiety And Depression Treatment Market
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech weighs on stocks as yields ring inflation alarm
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC TO BUY BLUE YONDER FOR $6.5 BILLION IN BIGGEST DEAL SINCE 2011: Nikkei
4Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hits three-and-a-half month high on firmer U.S. yields

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ