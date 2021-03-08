Environics Analytics Partners with The Trade Desk for Enhanced Digital Advertising Campaigns

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced that it has partnered with The Trade Desk to expand its offering of data-driven insights tools in the digital ecosystem. Recognizing that advertisers are seeking to leverage data for precise campaign execution, EA has made PRIZM—the country’s leading segmentation system—available for audience driven campaigns via the largest independent demand side platform, The Trade Desk. Additional data from EA will be added to The Trade Desk in the coming weeks.



EA clients who want to reach relevant audiences through multiple channels, including programmatic, mobile, digital out of home, broadcast, connected TV and more, can now use their data-driven insights when activating custom audiences across multiple channels. This means using their custom segments, rich personas and media mix analysis to execute campaigns, reaching PRIZM-defined audiences.

“Our clients have told us that they want to use the insights they develop using our tools and services seamlessly and accurately across all media channels, including digital,” states Environics Analytics’ founder and president, Jan Kestle. “We are excited to be partnering with The Trade Desk to help our users leverage the great work they do with us to execute their campaigns in a targeted, impactful manner.”

“Our clients have made it clear that they want access to Environics Analytics’ and PRIZM-based data sets, which is why we’re so excited to incorporate PRIZM into our platform,” said Tina Barnes, GM of Canada at The Trade Desk. “Digital advertisers are becoming much savvier in executing their media campaigns, and adding PRIZM-based audiences takes campaigns that much further. We look forward to adding even more of EA’s rich demographic, media, financial and behavioural data to power programmatic campaigns in the near future.”

The Trade Desk joins EA’s growing list of Canadian partners that enable data-driven execution in the omni-channel based on EA’s extensive third-party data. From direct mail and digital out-of-home to TV and programmatic, EA data helps advertisers reach the right audiences with the right messages using the right media.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in North America, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer behaviour and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data—to generate deep consumer and market insight, authoritative reports and detailed maps. Environics Analytics' team of statisticians, modellers, geographers and business strategists help organizations develop data-driven solutions and achieve success along every phase of their analytics journey. Learn more at www.environicsanalytics.com

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.