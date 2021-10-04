Environment Net Zero Carbon at IATA AGM 2021

The plan

Net Zero 2050 is achievable through:

Combination of measures

• Sustainable Aviation Fuel, new , technologies, operational and infrastructure improvements, and offsetting/carbon capture

Collective effort

• of the entire industry together with governments, oil producers and investors

We are determined our commitment to net zero is accompanied by a robust plan.

Achieving net zero will likely involve a combination of measures: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), new technology (especially related to new aircraft and propulsion systems), operational and infrastructure improvements, and offsetting and carbon capture.

The pie chart on the slide shows a potential scenario of how these measures could contribute to net zero in 2050: 65% SAF, 13% new technologies, 3% operations and infrastructure, and 19% carbon capture (which could also be used to create more SAF) and offsetting.

Delivering on all that will require a huge collective effort from the entire aviation industry and value chain, including the major oil producers and investors. Meaningful, practical government assistance will also be essential.