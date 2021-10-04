Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Environment Net Zero Carbon at IATA AGM 2021

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Airline commitment to Net Zero 2050

Sebastian Mikosz,

IATA's SVP Environment & Sustainability

1

Our commitment:

TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO

CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050

  • Target aligned with Paris Agreement goal to keep global warming under 1.5 °C
  • Aimed at keeping the benefit of global connectivity for future generations

The airline members of IATA have approved a resolution to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This is in support of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

This is a momentous decision, taken to ensure that future generations will continue to enjoy the benefits of global connectivity.

2

Our challenge

If Business-as-Usual in 2050

• over 10 billion passengers

• 1.8 Gigatons CO2 to abate

Decarbonizing aviation is a huge challenge. 10 billion passenger journeys will take place in 2050.

That means the industry will need to abate 1.8 gigatons of carbon that year.

3

The plan

Net Zero 2050 is achievable through:

Combination of measures

• Sustainable Aviation Fuel, new , technologies, operational and infrastructure improvements, and offsetting/carbon capture

Collective effort

• of the entire industry together with governments, oil producers and investors

We are determined our commitment to net zero is accompanied by a robust plan.

Achieving net zero will likely involve a combination of measures: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), new technology (especially related to new aircraft and propulsion systems), operational and infrastructure improvements, and offsetting and carbon capture.

The pie chart on the slide shows a potential scenario of how these measures could contribute to net zero in 2050: 65% SAF, 13% new technologies, 3% operations and infrastructure, and 19% carbon capture (which could also be used to create more SAF) and offsetting.

Delivering on all that will require a huge collective effort from the entire aviation industry and value chain, including the major oil producers and investors. Meaningful, practical government assistance will also be essential.

4

The plan: sustainable aviation fuel

Big reliance on ramping up

SAF production

• Production needs to go from 100 million liters today to at least 449 billion liters in 2050.

• SAF will contribute around 65% of the emissions reductions needed in 2050.

Let's do a deeper dive into the key measures to achieve net-zero, starting with SAF.

The chart makes it clear that there is a tremendous challenge to ramp up SAF production from around 100 million liters today to around 449 billion liters in 2050. However, it is important to note that this kind of increase is not unprecedented in other sectors, for example the increase in wind power generation over recent years.

It is also important to note that the industry remains committed to only using sources for SAF that do not diminish biodiversity or compete with food and water.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pGRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
EQ
02:32pPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing -2-
DJ
02:32pPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
DJ
02:32pDGAP-ADHOC : Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board
DJ
02:31pMAJESCO : Accelerates Growth, Product Innovation, Cloud Adoption, Partner Reach, and Market Leadership with Thoma Bravo in Just 12 Months
BU
02:28pPERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:27pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Monte dei Paschi talks enter final stretch
RE
02:26pSTEM INTERNSHIP PROGRAM : Education, Exposure, Experience
PU
02:26pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With The Mixtape Tour 2022
PU
02:26pAGORA : Live Streaming to Multiple Platforms with Multiple Users
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Glo..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5China Evergrande : Stocks, dollar ease on growth, inflation concerns

HOT NEWS