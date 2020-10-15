Environment: Orgalim recommendations on the new Circular Economy Action Plan

Brussels, 15 October 2020
Orgalim recommendations on the New Circular Economy Action Plan
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION.....................................................................................................................................
1. Chapter 1. A Sustainable Product Policy Framework ....................................................................
1.1.
Designing sustainable products .............................................................................................
1.2.
Empowering consumers and public buyers .........................................................................
2. Chapter 2. Key Product Value Chains ..........................................................................................
2.1.
Circular Electronics initiative................................................................................................
2.2.
Batteries................................................................................................................................
2.3.
Packaging .............................................................................................................................
2.4.
Plastics ..................................................................................................................................
2.5.
Construction and building ....................................................................................................
2.6.
Water ....................................................................................................................................
2.7.
Energy...................................................................................................................................
3. Chapter 3. Less Waste And More Circular And Sustainable Materials ........................................
3.1.
Enhanced waste and chemicals policies in support of waste prevention and circularity....
3.2.
Enhancing circularity in the sustainble use of chemicals.....................................................
3.3.
Further developing a well-functioning EU market for secondary raw materials ................
3.4.
Addressing waste exports from the EU................................................................................
4. Chapter 4. Making Circularity Work For People, Regions And Cities..........................................
4.1.
Pact for Skills ........................................................................................................................
4.2.
Cities .....................................................................................................................................
5. Chapter 5. Crosscutting Actions...................................................................................................
5.1.
Circularity as a prerequisite for climate neutrality...............................................................
5.2.
Getting the economics right.................................................................................................
5.3.
Driving the transition through research, innovation and digitalisation ..............................
6. Chapter 6. Leading efforts At Global Level..................................................................................
7. Chapter 7. Monitoring Progress ...................................................................................................
INTRODUCTION
Representing the technology sectors providing innovative solutions which can unlock a greener, healthier and more prosperous future for the EU and its citizens, Orgalim welcomes the new Circular Economy Action Planfor a cleaner and more competitive Europe adopted by the European Commission on 11 March 2020.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has made it a core mission of her team's mandate that "the EU must lead the transition to a healthy planet". The new Circular Economy Action Plan marks a major step towards that goal of addressing the challenge of the green transformation. The new Circular Economy Action Plan, which is one of the main blocks of the European Green Deal, will play a crucial role in achieving the Green Deal's overarching aim of making Europe climate neutral by 2050 and can help by driving an industrial renaissance for a clean planet for all (see Orgalim Green Deal position here).
Optimising the circular and sustainable use of resources throughout the economy is a key vector for minimising the environmental impacts of the EU economy. It makes environmental and economic sense and contributes to climate mitigation and renewing EU industrial global leadership. The co-benefitsof achieving carbon neutrality in a wider resource efficiency agenda should contribute to meeting this goal in a faster and cost-efficientmanner. Coupled with the possibilities of digitalisation and data analysis, a circular economy creates space for new business models and enables the optimisation of energy and resource use throughout the life cycle.
"The stronger the EU Single Market, the better for the circular economy" should be a guiding principle for future action. To secure the functioning of the Single Market - one of the EU's success stories and major achievements that has improved prosperity and opportunities for European citizens and businesses - it is crucial to ensure a harmonised approach throughout the EU to the various circular economy measures.
It is important that such complex challenges are analysed and evaluated at an early stage through dialogue with all actors along the value chains, including industry. It is also important that concrete implementation remains open, market driven and globally connectable. Product requirements must always be considered product-specific and carefully checked.
The circular economy requires a strong multidisciplinary approach as well as (new) inter-sectoral collaboration - between different industries and companies, or between different policy areas, or both - so that new value creation networks can develop.
Policy objectives across all policy areas need to be both clear and consistently implemented, including potentially inevitable trade-offs, to keep a level playing field on the internal market that enables the development of sustainable circular business models and opportunities from a life cycle perspective. Circular business models develop through a strong partnership between customers and producers and therefore public investments are a great source of support to drive the transition.
In this position paper, Orgalim is providing its detailed views and recommendations on the various initiatives announced in the new Circular Economy Action Plan along the entire life cycle of products, targeting for example their design, promoting circular economy processes, fostering sustainable consumption, and aiming to ensure that the resources used are kept in the EU economy for as long as possible.
1. Chapter 1. A Sustainable Product Policy Framework
Orgalim welcomes the Commission's sustainable product policy legislative initiative as a key measure to further optimise the way resources are used throughout the economy and society. This important European initiative is in line with the broader global UN Sustainable Development Goal 12 "Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns".
Clear and consistent objectives, combined with financial incentives (such as for example the EU Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program and the European Regional Development Fund) and initiatives like the European Raw Materials Alliance, should be at the core of the EU's sustainable product policy framework.
The European technology industries represented by Orgalim stand ready to continue providing innovative, cutting-edge technology solutions and sustainable products. Continuously improving the performance and overall sustainability of products, striving for excellence and ensuring that consumers and businesses enjoy the benefits of competing, innovative, cutting-edge technology solutions targeted to their needs are the core commitments and competences of the European technology industries.
It is crucial for our industries that the sustainable product policy legislative initiative will provide a stable framework, while upholding the basic principle of technology neutrality which is a key enabler of ensuring a variety of technology options applicable to sustainable design requirements and choices related to material efficiency.
1.1. Designing sustainable products
The product design which stands at the beginning of the product's lifecycle is essential for ensuring circularity.
Our industries see the sustainable product policy as an opportunity for a win-win situation for the environment and the economy provided that the key principles described below are respected when developing product and information requirements:
-
First undertake an impact assessment.
-
Apply the "SMERC" principle:
-
Specific - requirements must be considered on a product group-specific basis. Even within the same
product group and within individual categories of equipment in our sector, the products and their environmental impact differ significantly, especially depending on ambient and operating conditions.
-
Measurability - the parameters must be clearly determined and measurement methods must be accurately defined.
-
Enforceability - it must be possible to verify and enforce requirements through market surveillance.
-
Relevance - new parameters and corresponding requirements must be relevant for the environment, the users and applicable even within the specific life cycle phase(s). There must be evidence of clear and
significant potential for improvement.
-
-
Competitiveness - there must be no significant negative impact on the industry's competitiveness and the competition must be fair.
-
Ensure that the product sustainability requirements will be harmonised at EU level.
-
Product requirements (for example information requirements) should be technology neutral and not hinder the development of new innovations, business models and products.
-
Policy makers should focus on products that taken together stand for a great environmental impact so that the effect of the measure is proportionate (Article 15 Ecodesign Directive).
-
When designing products, many aspects are taken into consideration by manufacturers, such as product safety and quality, material and energy efficiency, and above all the benefits for the customer. Due to the intended use and end user preferences, the product portfolio of the technology industry is very heterogeneous and consequently there are very different approaches to making products even more efficient in terms of environmental impact. The safety, quality and performance of products and proprietary product systems must always be guaranteed.
-
Effective market enforcement and surveillance are needed to ensure a level playing field.
-
Establishing requirements for products requires a high level of responsibility. Requirements need to be specific for corresponding defined product groups.
-
The product requirements developed by the policy makers must be based on science and lead to clear goals and targets.
-
We also wish to highlight the responsibility of politicians towards companies. Politicians decide on the political objectives, which need to be clear, and their decisions need to be transparent. However, decisions on the technology development, product design and technical requirements must be left to the manufacturers who are the technical experts. Therefore, the cooperation between policy makers and the industry is fundamental for the success of the measures.
Over a decade, the ECODESIGN DIRECTIVE 2009/125/EC has been the policy makers' preferred tool to define sustainability characteristics and requirements. The Ecodesign Directive is fit for purpose as the core policy tool for the technology industries' sector and has been proven successful.
We strongly support the Ecodesign instrument which has delivered for the consumer, the industry and the planet through its holistic approach of minimising life cycle impacts, based on scientific evidence, at the least life cycle cost - setting measurable, enforceable requirements case by case in big saving areas.
We support the Ecodesign Directive since it provides an EU harmonised framework in accordance with the New Legislative Framework for setting the Ecodesign requirements on energy related products, and as such ensures the functioning of the EU internal market for these products. Since the Directive entered into force in 2005, our sector has fully embraced the Ecodesign policy, by implementing concrete sustainable product measures and therefore contributing to EU's wider climate and resource policy agenda. The Ecodesign and Energy Labelling measures have been the tools to enhance energy and resource efficiency of products and to realize almost half of the EU's 2020 energy efficiency target according to the Commission.
Should the scope of the existing Ecodesign Directive be extended to non-energy related products:
-
We recommend maintaining the existing framework of the Ecodesign Directive for energy related products to guarantee legal and investment certainty, confidence and trust in the market in the ongoing implementation.
-
Adding new products within the scope of Ecodesign should be proportionate, and we defend the method of establishing implementing measures in the existing Ecodesign Directive as stipulated in its Article 15.
Regarding the review of the Ecodesign Directive which is proposed to build, where appropriate, on criteria and rules established under the EU Ecolabel Regulation, the Product Environmental Footprint approach and the EU Green Public Procurement criteria:
-
We do not recommend building the review of the Ecodesign Directive on criteria and rules established under the EU Ecolabel Regulation. Specifically, the use and relevance of the Ecolabel for professional products is very limited because it applies only to a selected number of product groups.
-
It is important that the Ecolabel remains a voluntary product specific tool and continues to apply as a complementary instrument to the activities under Ecodesign and Energy Labelling Directives.
As for the links between the Ecodesign Directive and the criteria and rules established under the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) approach:
-
Life cycle assessment (LCA) is an excellent tool for understanding what is environmentally large and small in a product life cycle, e.g. the use phase and the manufacturing phase. However, LCA should be used with caution to generally assess products from multiple producers, since the input data may vary between different producers. Hence LCA is a good tool for a company to assess its products, but the impact values should not be used to compare different producers or as a basis for legislative requirements.
-
We recommend policy makers to rely on internationally recognised methodology since our industries are often global. Changes to the methodology should be made cautiously so as not to undermine current and past developments or Ecodesign investments.
-
We support the use of LCA for companies to internally assess the environmental impact of their products and acknowledge that the use of the environmental footprint of products or components for the LCA of a larger system needs to provide transparent, objective and verified information.
-
However, the PEF method is not suitable for all enterprises, especially not for SMEs, and many factors prevent a strict comparability between LCA results.
-
We recommend the PEF to remain voluntary. PEF is a very complex tool and it should be used carefully.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
