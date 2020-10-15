Environment: The new Circular Economy Action Plan - Paving the way to a more sustainable Europe

Brussels, 15 October 2020 The New Circular Economy Action Plan - paving the way to a more Sustainable Europe European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has made it a core mission of her mandate for the "EU to lead the transition to a healthy planet". The new Circular Economy Action Plan,adopted by the Commission on 11 March 2020, marks a major step towards that goal. Indeed, the new Circular Economy Action Plan - one of the main blocks of the European Green Deal - will play a crucial role in achieving the Green Deal's overarching aim of making Europe climate-neutral by 2050 and can help to drive an industrial renaissance for a clean planet for all (see Orgalim's Green Deal position here). Representing Europe's technology industries, providing innovative solutions which can unlock a greener, healthier and more prosperous future for the EU and its citizens, Orgalim welcomes the new Circular Economy Action Plan for a cleaner and more competitive Europe. Optimising the circular use of resources throughout the economy is a key vector for minimising the environmental impacts of the EU economy. It makes environmental and economic sense and contributes to climate mitigation and renewing EU industrial global leadership. The co-benefits of achieving carbon neutrality in a wider resource efficiency agenda should contribute to meeting this goal in a faster and cost- efficient manner. Coupled with the possibilities of digitalisation and data analysis, a circular economy creates space for new business models and enables the optimisation of energy and resource use throughout the life cycle. In this strategic paper Orgalim provides a summary of the key areas for consideration for Europe's technology industries and Orgalim's main recommendations on the new Circular Economy Action Plan. Further information can be found in Orgalim's detailed Position Paperwhich provides our detailed views and recommendations on the various initiatives announced in the new Circular Economy Action Plan along the entire life cycle of products, targeting, for example, their design, promoting circular economy processes, fostering sustainable consumption, and aiming to ensure that the resources used are kept in the EU economy for as long as possible.

2 1. Circular Economy and the new Circular Economy Action Plan Exhibit 1 The infinity symbol is a challenge for the circular economy. The vision of a world without waste where materials circulate may be ambitious but is a necessity and really worth striving for. The environmental benefits must be at the center in all steps. Europe's technology industries contribute to all parts of the circular economy which is a model of production and use which involves different strategies at the level of the material cycle and product cycle (see exhibit 1 ) to maintain the value of products and materials for as long as possible. Waste and resource use are minimised and when a product reaches the end of its life, its material is used again and again in our sector or in other sectors to create further value. The new Circular Economy Action Planpublished in March 2020 announces initiatives for the entire life cycle of products, from design and manufacturing to consumption, repair, reuse, recycling, and bringing resources back into the economy. It introduces legislative and non-legislative measures and targets areas where action at the EU level brings added value. The Action Plan is at the core of the European Green Deal, the EU roadmap towards climate neutrality. According to the Commission, half of total greenhouse gas emissions come from resource extraction and processing. The aim of the new Circular Economy Action Plan is to reduce the EU's consumption footprint and double the EU's circular material use rate in the coming decade, while boosting economic growth. This will be done in full cooperation with stakeholders and business. According to the Commission Action Plan, applying ambitious circular economy measures in Europe can increase the EU's GDP by an additional 0.5% by 2030 and create around 700,000 new jobs.

3 2. Orgalim main recommendations for the Circular Economy Action Plan The European technology industries represented by Orgalim stand ready to continue providing innovative, cutting-edge technology solutions and sustainable products. Continuously improving the performance and overall sustainability of products, striving for excellence and ensuring that consumers and businesses enjoy the benefits of competing, innovative, cutting-edge technology solutions targeted to their needs are the core commitments and competences of the European technology industries. Hereafter our main recommendations: 1. "The stronger the EU Single Market, the better for the circular economy" should be a guiding principle for future action. To secure the functioning of the Single Market - one of the EU's success stories and major achievements that has improved prosperity and opportunities for European citizens and businesses - it is crucial to ensure a harmonised approach throughout the EU to the various circular economy measures. 2. Any new circular economy measure, especially in the area of product policy, must be accompanied by robust market surveillance and effective enforcement. 3. We call on the Commission to follow the better regulation principles and to conduct impact assessments for all new announced initiatives to make sure that the proposed measures are proportionate to the intended objectives. Impact assessments must make clear the balance between environmental results and investments, providing a cost-efficiency picture of different measures. After that we recommend starting with the measures with the best cost efficiency rating and highest impact. 4. Standards are essential complementing tools to EU legislation for a circular economy and enhancing the sustainability of products and materials. There must be a balance between environment, safety and quality aspects. In addition, standardisation needs to be market relevant. 5. Europe can only succeed if its efforts and commitments also drive the global transition to a just, climate- neutral, resource-efficientand circular economy. Industry is part of global supply chains - the reason why the requirements must be workable globally. 6. The life cycle approach in Ecodesign is supported by our industries because it is fundamental to define the requirements and should be a guiding principle for authorities. 7. It is important that such complex circular economy challenges are analysed and evaluated at an early stage in dialogue with all actors along the value chains including industry. It is also important that concrete implementation remains open, market driven and globally connectable. Any product requirements must always be product-specific and carefully checked. 8. The circular economy requires a strong multidisciplinary approach as well as (new) inter-sectoral collaboration - between different industries and companies, or between different policy areas, or both - so that new value creation networks can develop. 9. Policy objectives, policy choices and incentives across all policy areas need to be both clear and consistently implemented, including potentially inevitable trade-offs,to create the market for sustainable circular business models and opportunities from a life cycle perspective. It is important to create the market through coherent policy objectives throughout all strands of policies, to use the different legal instruments (eg. REACH, RoHS, Ecodesign) according to their intended goals, and to remove existing conflicts or double regulation between EU waste, product and chemicals policy objectives. Addressing the interface between chemicals, products and waste regulations is absolutely necessary to achieve the ambition of the

Energy efficiency remains a key sustainability principle for energy related products. Resource efficiency requirements under Ecodesign are ambitious but appropriate. 4 Commission regarding waste prevention, sustainability of products and a toxic-freeenvironment. Our recommendations are available in our Orgalim Position Paper "Circular Economy: resolving the interface between EU Waste, Product and Chemical Policy". 10. When developing product and information requirements, it is very important to: First undertake an impact assessment. Apply the "SMERC" principle": Specific - requirements must be considered on a product group-specific basis. Even within the same product group and within individual categories of equipment in our sector, the products and their environmental impact differ significantly, especially depending on ambient and operating conditions.

- requirements must be considered on a product group-specific basis. Even within the same product group and within individual categories of equipment in our sector, the products and their environmental impact differ significantly, especially depending on ambient and operating conditions. Measurability - the parameters must be clear to determine and measurement methods must be accurately defined.

- the parameters must be clear to determine and measurement methods must be accurately defined. Enforceability - it must be possible to verify and enforce requirements through market surveillance.

- it must be possible to verify and enforce requirements through market surveillance. Relevance - new parameters and corresponding requirements must be relevant for the environment, the users and applicable even within the specific life cycle phase(s). There must be evidence of clear and significant potential for improvement.

- new parameters and corresponding requirements must be relevant for the environment, the users and applicable even within the specific life cycle phase(s). There must be evidence of clear and significant potential for improvement. Competitiveness - there must be no significant negative impact on the industry's competitiveness and the competition must be fair. Ensure that the product sustainability requirements will be harmonised at EU level. Product requirements, as for example information requirements, should be technology-neutral and not hinder the development of new innovations, business models and products. Policy makers should focus on products that taken together stand for a great environmental impact so that the effect of legislation is proportionate (Article 15 Ecodesign Directive). 11. 12. 13. For Europe and European technology industries, high quality products are a core competitive argument, which goes hand in hand with sustainability. 14. The responsibility of all actors within the industry (from chemical industry, technology industries and waste management industry) is to minimise the risks and negative impacts of chemicals on the environment. 15. Technology development, a better use of digitalisation, artificial intelligence and other tools, together with research and innovation, are all important parts of policy measures aiming at a circular economy.

