Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Environment projects get an extra boost with the launch of fund by EMR

09/21/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Environment projects get an extra boost with the launch of fund by EMR Jack Arksey

2021-09-20 EMR's Environment Fund launches

World leading metal and plastics recycler, EMR, has launched a fund in which local environment projects across the UK can apply to give their activities an extra financial boost.

With COP26 taking place between October 31st to November 12th, EMR aims to support the climate-positive actions by the communities in which it operates. The metal and plastics recycler is offering a fund of £10,000 to be split between community action groups carrying out projects that have a positive impact on the environment and encourage sustainable living.

Offering a chance for groups to submit an application for funding, EMR will then put them to a panel of judges to decide which align with the company's sustainable ambitions. Judges include, EMR's UK Managing Director of Recycling, Ian Sheppard, EMR's Director of Sustainability, Guy Mercer, Environment & Regulatory Manager, Nancy Gray and Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Manager, Danny Swygart.

Ian Sheppard highlighted why, for EMR, this fund is the right thing to do:

"At EMR it is always important for us to create a positive environmental impact in the communities in which we operate. With the eyes of the world on the UK for COP26 what better time to show how hard communities in the UK are working to be climate positive!

"Many local community groups have the passion and dedication to make a great environmental impact in their local area, but unfortunately do not have the backing. With this funding we hope to help as many communities as possible reach their sustainability goals."

For further information or to submit your application to the EMR Environment Fund please click here.

Disclaimer

EMR - European Metal Recycling Limited published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:57aINOTIV : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:57aAUTOZONE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aMIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME GBP PC : - Holding(s) in Company
AQ
06:56aAutoZone 4th Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 4.3%; 4th Quarter EPS Increases to $35.72; Annual Sales of $14.6 Billion
GL
06:56aNevada Copper Provides Operations Update
GL
06:56aTHE GEO GROUP : Enters Into Six-Month Contract Extension With U.S. Marshals Service for Western Region Detention Facility
BU
06:53aAND FACTORY : KRD Global Group is Celebrating 10 Years of Expertise and Growth in the Photovoltaic Industry
AQ
06:52aJapan's MUFG to sell part of U.S. unit to US Bancorp for $8 billion
RE
06:52aStatement on recent developments in natural gas and electricity markets
PU
06:52aMARIFIL MINES : Get Kris the Banana (Sep 2021) Read Detailed Insight!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2Investors tune in as Universal leaps on market debut
3China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
4BMW, Daimler sued for refusing to tighten carbon emissions targets - Ha..
5JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase

HOT NEWS