Environmental Impact Assessment: The Central Bank of The Bahamas New Premises

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Environmental Impact Assessment: The Central Bank of The Bahamas New Premises Published: Wednesday October 20th, 2021 Amended: Wednesday November 3rd, 2021

View the download for further reading.

Please send feedback to: CBOB Feedback Assessment Form

New Central Bank Premises - Central Bank of the Bahamas

EIA Public Consultation Date: 18 November 2021 at 6 pm | Registration Required

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
