Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Environmental Organization Submits Request for The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to Take Over Carson Hydrogen Sulfide Chemical Leak Investigation

11/02/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition For A Safe Environment a 20-year old non-profit environmental justice organization headquartered in Wilmington, California after conducting its own independent investigation of potential sources of the toxic Hydrogen Sulfide Gas Leak in Carson is requesting that the federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) take over the investigation.

Coalition For A Safe Environment

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition For A Safe Environment a 20-year old non-profit environmental justice organization headquartered in Wilmington, California after conducting its own independent investigation of potential sources of the toxic Hydrogen Sulfide Gas Leak in Carson is requesting that the federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) take over the investigation.

A Press Conference will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and 1 p.m. PT at 21907 Acarus Street, Carson, CA 90745.

Carson, Wilmington and South Bay residents have become increasingly dissatisfied and suspicious of the inability of the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works with all of their advanced gas sensors, air quality monitoring network and professional chemical water tests not being able to trace the source of the Hydrogen Sulfide Gas in the past 4 weeks.

"It is true Hydrogen Sulfide was found in the Dominguez Channel but it is near impossible for Hydrogen Sulfide to have been created there and in the large quantities still being released every day. It would take tons and tons of decaying organic matter in one location in a confined area, over a period of time, with little to no oxygen to create Hydrogen Sulfide," said Jesse N Marquez executive director of the Coalition For A Safe Environment.

The Coalition will present three priority proposals for systematically locating the source of Hydrogen Sulfide. The first proposal will be for the Dominguez Channel Source, second, Oil Refinery Source and third source Carson Earthquake Caused an Underground Fault Shift.

Jesse N. Marquez is the Executive Director of the Coalition For A Safe Environment and will discuss the organizations research and why the U.S. EPA needs to step-in an provide investigation oversite.

Dr. Jill Johnston from the USC Keck School of Medicine will present additional detailed public health information on the impacts of hydrogen sulfide exposure than what has been told to the public.

Isa Pulido, Carson resident and candidate for Carson City Council announced that he took a Dominguez Channel water sample and sent it to a test lab for analysis and the results showed a high sulfur content in the water. The lab report will be available.

Fatima Iqbal-Zubair, is a concerned Carson Resident and an environmental science chemistry and robotics teacher. Fatima is also a Candidate for Assembly District 64 which includes Carson, Wilmington and Compton.

Councilman Jim Dear will discuss his concern for locating the H2S source as soon as possible and preventing future community resident's impacts.

The Coalition For A Safe Environment will also provide a Press Kit with all documentation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jesse N Marquez

Coalition For A Safe Environment

jnm4ej@yahoo.com

310-590-0177

News Source: Coalition For A Safe Environment

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/environmental-organization-submits-request-for-the-u-s-environmental-protection-agency-to-take-over-carson-hydrogen-sulfide-chemical-leak-investigation/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:43aCOP26 : China top negotiator xie zhenhua says cop26 president sharma, john kerry, other ministers in discussions said in 2022 or 2023 could deliver on $100 bln in financing to developing countries
RE
07:41aEgypt Suez canal revenue rises 12.4% in October - canal chairman
RE
07:35aEnvironmental Organization Submits Request for The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to Take Over Carson Hydrogen Sulfide Chemical Leak Investigation
SE
07:34aGlobal climate talks deliver moves to cut methane and deforestation
RE
07:33aApple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
RE
07:31aIvory Coast 2020/21 cocoa product exports up 2% year-on-year
RE
07:31aAir Canada revenue beats on border reopening, travel rebound
RE
07:29aU.S. buys more doses of Lilly's COVID-19 treatment for $1.29 bln
RE
07:26aIndia's Bharti Airtel posts higher revenue on data usage, user adds
RE
07:23aToronto futures down tracking global mood ahead of Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
3China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
4Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
5Interim report, January – September 2021

HOT NEWS