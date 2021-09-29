Environmental Service Systems : LLC Ranked Charlotte's 2nd Largest Black-Owned Business

The Company is ranked by Revenue in 2020 Based on Research by Charlotte Business Journal

Environmental Service Systems (ESS), a minority-owned company that provides high-quality janitorial and facilities maintenance services, is honored to be recognized as Charlotte’s second-largest Black-owned business. The Company has gained its recognition on the basis of its revenue in 2020, demonstrating its strength and growth as a diverse company with a national footprint.

“It is a moment of great pride for ESS to be recognized as the second-largest Black-owned business across various sectors in Charlotte. Charlotte Business Journal is a premier media platform with comprehensive coverage of local and national business news and their research is an effective barometer for the success of minority-owned companies based on the revenue generated,” said Edgar Ruth, President and Founder of ESS. “I am pleased to see that the pride my team takes in the work we do transcends to our business accomplishments. ESS exceeded the revenue generation goals through the hard work and perseverance of each employee. As a result, our achievements have gained recognition among companies from a wide range of industries,” he continued.

The Company is determined to create more meaningful opportunities and contribute to creating a positive impact on the industry, employees, customers, and community in North Carolina and across the country.

About ESS

Established in 1998, Environmental Service Systems, LLC provides janitorial and facilities maintenance services to clients belonging to a range of industries. For more information about ESS, visit www.environmentalss.com

