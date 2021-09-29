Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Environmental Service Systems : LLC Ranked Charlotte's 2nd Largest Black-Owned Business

09/29/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company is ranked by Revenue in 2020 Based on Research by Charlotte Business Journal

Environmental Service Systems (ESS), a minority-owned company that provides high-quality janitorial and facilities maintenance services, is honored to be recognized as Charlotte’s second-largest Black-owned business. The Company has gained its recognition on the basis of its revenue in 2020, demonstrating its strength and growth as a diverse company with a national footprint.

“It is a moment of great pride for ESS to be recognized as the second-largest Black-owned business across various sectors in Charlotte. Charlotte Business Journal is a premier media platform with comprehensive coverage of local and national business news and their research is an effective barometer for the success of minority-owned companies based on the revenue generated,” said Edgar Ruth, President and Founder of ESS. “I am pleased to see that the pride my team takes in the work we do transcends to our business accomplishments. ESS exceeded the revenue generation goals through the hard work and perseverance of each employee. As a result, our achievements have gained recognition among companies from a wide range of industries,” he continued.

The Company is determined to create more meaningful opportunities and contribute to creating a positive impact on the industry, employees, customers, and community in North Carolina and across the country.

About ESS

Established in 1998, Environmental Service Systems, LLC provides janitorial and facilities maintenance services to clients belonging to a range of industries. For more information about ESS, visit www.environmentalss.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:57aABERDEEN GLOBAL INCOME FUND INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:56aPRESS RELEASE : The Grounds Real Estate Development AG significantly expands operative business and resolves a further capital market measure
DJ
11:56aGROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : significantly expands operative business and resolves a further capital market measure
EQ
11:55aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of MS First Capital Insurance Limited
BU
11:54aSantander's Botin calls for central bank coordination on climate stress tests
RE
11:54aHDF ENERGY : Breaks Ground on World's Largest Green Hydrogen-Power Project
BU
11:54aBIKE24 HOLDING AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:52aBENETEAU : 2021 Half-Year Earnings
PU
11:52aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Provides 250 scholarships to train under-resourced women in connecticut & massachusetts
PU
11:52aTREMOR INTERNATIONAL : Video Launches Programmatic Audio Solution to Help Advertisers Reach Engaged Audiences in Premium Environments
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
4Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
5BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout

HOT NEWS