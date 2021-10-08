Environmentally related taxes represented 6.8% of total revenue from taxes and social contributions

In 2020, the value of environmentally related taxes was approximately 4.77 billion euro, representing 6.8% of total revenue from taxes and social contributions (7.3% in 2019). That value corresponds to a decrease of 12% compared to 2019, which was more intense than the decrease observed for total revenue from taxes and social contributions (-4.6%), reflecting the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue from taxes associated with the purchase and use of motor vehicles.

According to information available for 2019, in Portugal, the share of environmentally related taxes in total revenue from taxes and social contributions was higher (7.3%) than the EU28 average (5.9%).