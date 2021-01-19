Envision Healthcare : Appoints New Vice President of Government Affairs

Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, today announced an addition to its leadership team. Patrick Velliky joins the medical group as Vice President of Government Affairs, effective February 1, 2021.

As part of Envision’s Government Affairs team, Velliky will lead advocacy efforts that reflect the needs of clinicians and patients across the nation. Among many initiatives, Velliky will be responsible for advancing efforts that drive innovation in care delivery, a transition to value-based care, an expansion of coverage to ensure Americans receive high-quality healthcare, reimbursement, and an increase in telehealth implementation.

“We are excited to welcome Patrick to the Envision team and look forward to working alongside him,” said Meg Lafave, Senior Vice President of People and Government Affairs at Envision Healthcare. “Patrick comes to us with more than a decade of healthcare advocacy experience, through which he has built a deep understanding of healthcare policy and helped advance care delivery for both patients and providers. He will play an important role in Envision’s ongoing commitment to continue driving improvements and innovations in the healthcare system.”

“I am thrilled to join the dedicated and skilled team at Envision,” said Velliky. “Envision clinicians care for 32 million patients every year, and I am proud to support their noble efforts to enhance the health and well-being of communities across the country. It is more important than ever that our nation’s policymakers are informed on the challenges facing the healthcare system and understand how their policy decisions impact clinicians, patients and communities.”

Velliky joins Envision from the Federation of American Hospitals, where he served as Vice President of Legislation and led advocacy efforts on a wide range of policies. Previously, Velliky served as the Director of Congressional Affairs at Anthem Inc. and as Federal Affairs Manager at Humana Inc. He has also held positions supporting congressional representatives and their offices. Velliky received his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology, and neonatology to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies which, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. As a leader in ambulatory surgical care, the medical group owns and operates 255 surgery centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.

