Envision Healthcare Expresses Strong Support for Clinician Well-Being During National Mental Health Awareness Month

Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, continues its commitment to clinician well-being as the nation observes National Mental Health Awareness Month this May. Recognizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on frontline healthcare professionals’ mental health, Envision has taken comprehensive actions during the past year to enhance the wellness resources it provides clinicians, including peer-to-peer support, leadership training and universal counseling and therapy resources.

“Clinicians have given all of themselves to fight COVID-19, and they remain on the frontlines providing care when and where it is needed most,” said James Johnson, MD, Chief Clinical Officer of Anesthesiology at Envision Healthcare. “While we’ve made progress in vaccinating more people and helping our communities fight this virus, the physical and emotional impact of this pandemic cannot be ignored. Even as clinicians continue addressing the immediate crisis of caring for critically ill patients, they will have to navigate the post-traumatic stress of the pandemic in the months and years to come.”

Envision’s wellness programs include resources tailored to its 25,000 clinicians and the unique stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Coaching and stress management support to help navigate the challenges of COVID-19

Peer-to-peer support and outreach programs to provide individualized support for clinicians

Unlimited private and confidential messaging (text, voice, video) and video appointment services with a private therapist through TalkSpace, a global leader in telebehavioral health

Video conference calls led by trained experts for clinicians and their families that focus on community support

Targeted counseling and follow-up sessions for clinicians who have elected to travel to COVID-19 hot spots to help them debrief and prepare for reintegration back home

“As a national medical group with 25,000 clinicians caring for more than 32 million patients annually, we recognize the importance of caring for those who care for us and our loved ones,” said Stefanie Simmons, MD, FACEP, Vice President of Clinician Engagement at Envision Healthcare. “It’s imperative that we support the well-being of our nation’s clinicians and eliminate barriers to seeking mental healthcare.”

In addition to offering expanded wellness resources, Envision advocates for public policy changes to reduce stigmas around mental health and promote the study of professional well-being. The medical group recently welcomed the enactment of provisions in the American Rescue Plan to support America’s healthcare professionals. Modeled after the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act – named in honor of emergency physician Dr. Lorna Breen who died by suicide in 2020 – the provisions aim to reduce and prevent burnout, behavioral disorders and suicide among healthcare professionals.

To learn more about Envision’s commitment to clinician mental health and well-being, click here.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology, and neonatology to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies which, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. As a leader in ambulatory surgical care, the medical group owns and operates 257 surgery centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005967/en/