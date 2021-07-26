Envision Healthcare : Radiologists Harness Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Care Quality, Patient Experience

Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, today announced that its radiologists are successfully leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance clinical evaluations and the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care. The newly implemented AI software assists radiologists with disease detection, case prioritization and diagnosis, and has been optimized to detect three common and consequential medical emergencies: intracranial hemorrhages, pulmonary embolisms and cervical spine fractures.

This technology is being rolled out to radiologists using Envision’s exclusive platform. AI software provides additional support in analyzing medical images and notifies radiologists of suspected findings to assist them in prioritizing time-sensitive conditions, such as a stroke or perforated bowel. Using AI to help enhance diagnostic accuracy and prioritize acute cases, patients can receive more timely treatment based on their condition and acuity level.

“Our radiology team does a tremendous job of reading scans to evaluate and diagnose millions of patients’ conditions with accuracy and timeliness,” said Maria Rodriguez, MD, Chief of Radiology at Envision Healthcare. “We are continuously reviewing best practices and ways to advance the delivery of high-quality care. AI technology is one of the tools we can use to complement our clinical expertise, so we can continue achieving accurate reads and providing the right care to patients at the right time, ultimately saving their lives and improving overall health outcomes.”

"AI has become invaluable, enabling radiologists to maintain and improve the quality of care we provide while meeting the growing demand for our expertise," said Chris Granville, MD, Envision Healthcare radiologist leading the medical group’s AI implementation. "As one of the largest U.S. radiology groups caring for millions of patients from different backgrounds and locations, we have a highly unique and diversified dataset, which is integral to augmenting deep learning within AI. While we continue strengthening our AI application to improve our workflows and patient care, our ultimate goal is to use our dataset to help advance the AI community at large.”

Envision cares for 32 million patients every year, with its team of 800 radiologists conducting more than 10 million reads a year. Envision is uniquely positioned to improve the health of communities across the country. The medical group recently released performance data revealing it outperformed national benchmarks from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on key quality metrics for safe, timely, effective, patient-centered care in 2020. For radiology, Envision’s turnaround times remained below the national standard of 30 minutes. The turnaround time for strokes, one of the most crucial diagnoses, was 27 percent lower than the national benchmark, allowing for faster cross-specialty clinical decision making, such as the administration of thrombolytics (clot busters), which leads to better recovery from strokes.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology, and neonatology to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies which, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. As a leader in ambulatory surgical care, the medical group operates and holds ownership in more than 250 surgery centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopaedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005544/en/