Envision Healthcare Shares Resources to Support Clinician Mental Health

National Medical Group Uses Systematic Professional Well-Being Approach to Support Clinicians’ Wellness

Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, is providing best practices on how to improve the professional well-being of clinicians and mitigate burnout. To help the more than 50 percent of clinicians who experience symptoms of burnout,1 Envision is sharing its mental health resources with the entire medical community.

Throughout the pandemic, clinicians have dealt with similar life stressors that everyone is facing – illness and death of loved ones, child-rearing responsibilities and overall uncertainty – compounded by the trauma and fatigue of fighting a deadly disease for more than 18 months. The post-traumatic stress of the pandemic has and will continue to impact clinicians in the months and years to come.

To help clinicians navigate the many challenges they face in the U.S. healthcare system, Envision has enhanced the wellness resources it provides clinicians and efforts to reduce stigma around mental health, including:

Advocating for the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act and public policy changes to promote the study of professional mental, behavioral health and burnout among healthcare professionals

to promote the study of professional mental, behavioral health and burnout among healthcare professionals Providing additional crisis peer support and free mental health support services to clinicians as they continue to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients

to clinicians as they continue to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients Enhancing its wellness program to address the psychological and emotional needs of clinicians, including peer-to-peer support, leadership training and counseling

“As a national medical group, it is a core tenet of our mission to care for and foster an environment that supports the professional well-being of clinicians; however, clinician well-being can’t solely focus on the individual – it must encompass personal, organizational, healthcare system and policy interventions,” ​​said Stefanie Simmons, MD, FACEP, Vice President of Clinician Engagement at Envision Healthcare. “We must ensure all clinicians have the resources necessary to support their mental health and well-being. Clinicians are there when we need them most – we must be there for them.”

To further support clinician well-being, Envision supports organizational and healthcare system policy improvements, such as improving practice schedule flexibility, reforming tort laws and providing student loan relief. While individual well-being and resiliency are important, addressing professional well-being as a systemic issue that is actionable will lead to positive, lasting change.

​​Read the full clinician professional well-being white paper here.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology, and neonatology to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies which, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. As a market leader in ambulatory surgical care, the medical group owns and operates 255 surgery centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.

1 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2019. Taking Action Against Clinician Burnout: A Systems Approach to Professional Well-Being. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/25521

