Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Envistacom Partners with a Leading LEO Constellation Operator to Virtualize its User Terminal Waveform

04/23/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Following Virtualization, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network waveform will be available through Envistacom’s Transport Virtualization Ecosystem

Envistacom, LLC, a leading technology company that delivers advanced communications, cyber and other related technologies, solutions, and services to customers in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities, today announced its partnership with a leading global satellite operator who will deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges through its next generation LEO constellation.

Through this collaborative effort, Envistacom will be provided with certain technical details of the firm’s commercial user terminals including technical specifications about its forthcoming user terminal waveform and network operational construct to aid Envistacom in virtualizing its waveform. Once virtualized, the DVB-S2x/RCS2 based waveform will be capable of interoperating with purpose-built modems in their native Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network architecture. Virtualization of this non-geostationary constellation waveform will allow customers who require connectivity resiliency to inherently benefit from LEO constellations as a component of their resilient connectivity operations.

This partnership is the next step in Envistacom’s efforts to build an open-architecture ecosystem to deliver applications such as advanced communications waveforms, encryption, interference mitigation, data analytics, and other real-time continuous processing applications virtually using common off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware.

“Envistacom is pleased to have reached this agreement and we look forward to bringing this new waveform to our Transport Virtualization Ecosystem in order to enhance the future of resilient satellite connectivity,” said Michael Geist, Envistacom’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Technology. “Customers who require highly flexible and resilient networks are quickly adopting the notion of virtualization to lighten the logistical and operational burden for the user. Envistacom looks forward to our partnership and their continued thought leadership in the satellite arena.”

About Envistacom LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $62B, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians, and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (DWOSB). For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
