Envoy Mortgage : Hires Keith Becher as New Chief Operating Officer

Leading national mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage, is pleased to announce Keith Becher has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Becher brings over 35 years of mortgage operations experience to Envoy and for the past seven years has served as COO of American Pacific Mortgage, a leading independent mortgage company with a nationwide branch network and over $20 billion of annual retail mortgage originations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Keith to the Envoy family. I am confident he will play an instrumental role as we continue to optimize Envoy’s industry-leading digital mortgage experience for our distributed retail originators, borrowers and referral partners. Keith’s addition is one of several investments we are making to ensure Envoy provides its loan originators and operations colleagues the absolute best opportunity to realize their maximum potential,” said Ron Millard, Envoy Mortgage CEO.

Becher joins Envoy as a highly successful and seasoned mortgage executive. His expertise in sales-focused operations and technology is rarely found within one person in the mortgage industry.

“Envoy is at the perfect inflection point where I am confident my skills can be implemented to vault us into a Top 10 independent mortgage bank, providing originators the best opportunity to grow their business with less hassle. I’m thrilled to join Envoy at this amazing time in the company’s history and can’t wait to see what we accomplish together over the coming years,” said Keith Becher, Envoy Mortgage Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX, dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie-approved seller/servicer licensed in 47 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process.

