Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enzoic : and OneLogin Partner to Prevent Cyber Attacks Caused By Compromised Passwords

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 10:01am EST

With 80% of hacking-related breaches stemming from compromised credentials, agreement provides OneLogin clients with enhanced security

Enzoic, a leading provider of compromised credential screening solutions, today announced a partnership with OneLogin, a cloud-based identity and access management provider. The collaboration will see Enzoic’s credentials screening service integrated into OneLogin’s SmartFactor Authentication product, ensuring that credentials exposed in a prior breach can't be used.

Verizon’s 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report identified that stolen credentials are involved in 29 percent of data breaches and that 80 percent of hacking-related breaches involve compromised and weak credentials. These findings underscore that preventing the use of exposed credentials is critical to reduce the likelihood of a successful attack.

The Enzoic and OneLogin partnership is designed to eliminate the risk of compromised credentials. Through the agreement, OneLogin will integrate Enzoic's API so that every time a user creates a password, it will automatically be screened against Enzoic’s live database of multiple billions of exposed username and password combinations. If the credentials are exposed, it will ask the user to create a new unique password. This significantly reduces the risk of successful credential stuffing, account takeover or other forms of data breach happening without adding unnecessary friction.

“Preventing the use of exposed credentials is the key to shoring up password vulnerabilities,” said Josh Horwitz, COO, Enzoic. “As the number of breaches and cyber attacks show no sign of abating, it's critical that organizations take steps to protect against this threat by screening credentials. We are excited to partner with OneLogin to deliver this peace of mind to its customers that use SmartFactor Authentication."

“Cybersecurity threats are a part of our digital world,” said Venkat Sathyamurthy, Chief Product Officer OneLogin.“By integrating Enzoic’s intelligent technology, we’re preventing our users from inadvertently deploying credentials that have already been breached and exposed on the Dark Web. As a result, the risk of account takeover from compromised credentials is reduced while ensuring that the authentication process remains smooth for our customers.”

About Enzoic
Enzoic is an enterprise-focused cybersecurity company committed to preventing account takeover and fraud through compromised credential detection. Organizations can use Enzoic solutions to screen customer and employee accounts for exposed username and password combinations to identity accounts at risk and mitigate unauthorized access. Enzoic is a profitable, privately held company in Colorado.

Learn more about Enzoic here and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About OneLogin
OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management. Our Trusted Experience Platform provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 2,500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix, and AAA. To learn more visit www.onelogin.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aPEAK POWER : Inc. Secures Funding From Sensata Ventures and Export Development Canada
BU
10:12aBALFOUR BEATTY COMMUNITIES : and ENGIE Launch $12 Million Army Housing Energy Efficiency Project
BU
10:11aCVS Health, Humana, Ochsner Health, and Unite Us Join Forces to Support Unite Louisiana, Expanding Social Care Throughout the State
PR
10:11aSGL CARBON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:11aAPPLE : Developers see a world of possibilities with new App Store Small Business Program
PU
10:11aBOSE SPEAKER & SOUNDBAR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2020 : Early Soundbar 300, 500, 700 & Wireless Speaker Savings Summarized by Save Bubble
BU
10:10aUS Eagle's Marketing Team Wins Six International Awards
GL
10:09aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Update re AGM to be held on 1 December 2020
PU
10:09aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
10:09aCounty Employment and Wages
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil gains on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : 'A SPECIAL DAY': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year
4U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ