Enzoic : and OneLogin Partner to Prevent Cyber Attacks Caused By Compromised Passwords

With 80% of hacking-related breaches stemming from compromised credentials, agreement provides OneLogin clients with enhanced security

Enzoic, a leading provider of compromised credential screening solutions, today announced a partnership with OneLogin, a cloud-based identity and access management provider. The collaboration will see Enzoic’s credentials screening service integrated into OneLogin’s SmartFactor Authentication product, ensuring that credentials exposed in a prior breach can't be used.

Verizon’s 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report identified that stolen credentials are involved in 29 percent of data breaches and that 80 percent of hacking-related breaches involve compromised and weak credentials. These findings underscore that preventing the use of exposed credentials is critical to reduce the likelihood of a successful attack.

The Enzoic and OneLogin partnership is designed to eliminate the risk of compromised credentials. Through the agreement, OneLogin will integrate Enzoic's API so that every time a user creates a password, it will automatically be screened against Enzoic’s live database of multiple billions of exposed username and password combinations. If the credentials are exposed, it will ask the user to create a new unique password. This significantly reduces the risk of successful credential stuffing, account takeover or other forms of data breach happening without adding unnecessary friction.

“Preventing the use of exposed credentials is the key to shoring up password vulnerabilities,” said Josh Horwitz, COO, Enzoic. “As the number of breaches and cyber attacks show no sign of abating, it's critical that organizations take steps to protect against this threat by screening credentials. We are excited to partner with OneLogin to deliver this peace of mind to its customers that use SmartFactor Authentication."

“Cybersecurity threats are a part of our digital world,” said Venkat Sathyamurthy, Chief Product Officer OneLogin.“By integrating Enzoic’s intelligent technology, we’re preventing our users from inadvertently deploying credentials that have already been breached and exposed on the Dark Web. As a result, the risk of account takeover from compromised credentials is reduced while ensuring that the authentication process remains smooth for our customers.”

