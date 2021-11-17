Eonia rate to be discontinued as of 3 January 2022

News News Wednesday 17 November 2021, 11:15 AM

The publication of the Eonia rate on the Bank of Finland's website will be discontinued as of 3 January 2022. The European Money Markets Institute (EMMI), the administrator of the Eonia reference rate, will cease to quote the Eonia and, at the same time, the Bank of Finland will also discontinue publishing data on the rate in its statistics. The Eonia will be replaced by the €STR rate published by the ECB. Read more: https://www.emmi-benchmarks.eu/euribor-eonia-org/about-eonia.html.