Epazz DeskFlex Will Launch Metaverse Virtual Clinics, the Next-Generation Telemedicine for Physicians and Health Care Facilities

02/02/2022 | 02:02am EST
Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its flagship software technology, DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Office, is developing virtual clinics to take telemedicine to the next level. DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Clinics will allow physicians to obtain real-time 3D images to conduct patient assessments and consultations, thus streamlining and upgrading telemedicine programs.

DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Office will extend to the health care industry, including telemedicine applications, by providing virtual clinics. This technology will allow physicians to examine patients in 3D form, consult with them in real-time and discuss treatment courses. It is a 3D version of an online consultation where users can see, touch, hear and feel gestures and movements while communicating with physicians like they would in a face-to-face consultation.

Health care facilities, physicians’ offices, clinics and hospitals can subscribe to the DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Clinics software and use the application for augmented reality telemedicine. Physicians may instruct their patients to use the virtual clinic for regular checkups and emergency appointments. DeskFlex will ship the Epazz Slims VR glasses to patients so they can access DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Clinics. Patients can opt to purchase the VR glasses for monthly health consultations or ship them back using return labels for sanitation and reuse.

Epazz will release the DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Clinics application following the launch of its Metaverse Virtual Office in the second quarter of this year.

Epazz founder, chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley said, “Our goal is to extend our technology into different product lines to create many opportunities for additional revenue streams. We believe DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Office and Epazz Slims can be used in many ways.”

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions. This cloud-based software company provides customized business solutions to businesses, governments, health care providers and postsecondary institutions. Epazz is developing metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real-time through virtual reality and upgrading its business solutions to fully integrate into the metaverse. Epazz will manufacture low-cost smart glasses for metaverse design to be lightweight and comfortable for extended periods of wear. DeskFlex provides desk-booking software and metaverse virtual offices.

SAFE HARBOR

The “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking language, such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are advised that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.


HOT NEWS