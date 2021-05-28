Epex Spot : Interim Coupling project member testing confirmed following successful completion of SDAC testing

Vienna, Berlin, Warsaw, Prague, Budapest, Bucharest, Bratislava

28th May 2021

The Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) from Austria, Germany, Poland and the 4M Market Coupling (4M MC) countries, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, hereby inform stakeholders about the completion of the SDAC Simulation testing which was organized between 17.-26.05.2021. The aim of this phase was to test the integration of Interim Coupling borders into the Single Day-ahead Coupling under the framework of SDAC operational procedures, including new operational timings which will apply as of go-live of the Interim Coupling project.

The member tests with the participation of market participants are now confirmed to be carried out between 31.05.2021 to 07.06.2021 as previously communicated.

The go-live of the project is now planned for 17th June 2021 (first trading day, with delivery day on 18th June 2021), subject to confirmation of technical and legal readiness by all parties.

The DE-AT-PL-4M MC Project, also referred to as Interim Coupling aims to connect the borders of 4M MC with the Multi-Regional Coupling (MRC) by introducing Net Transmission Capacity based (NTC-based) implicit capacity allocation on six borders (PL-DE, PL-CZ, PLSK, CZ-DE, CZ-AT, HU-AT). This will mark the start of the so called 'enduring phase' of SDAC, during which there will be one European Single Day-Ahead Coupling only, where MRC and 4M MC are coupled