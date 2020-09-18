Log in
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market | Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

09/18/2020 | 06:46am EDT

The global epinephrine autoinjector market is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 762.51 million, witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the epinephrine autoinjector market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005036/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the Epinephrine Autoinjector market. Download free report sample

Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, the Revaluated and Updated Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Report Says:

  • The epinephrine autoinjector market will witness a Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Healthcare industry is anticipated to have Positive and Direct impact
  • Furthermore, as per Technavio’s pandemic-focused research highlights, the market demand will show Superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Click here to learn about report’s detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Segmentation and Competitive Analysis

The Epinephrine autoinjector market is segmented by dosage (0.30 gm, 0.15 gm, and 0.50 gm), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and individuals), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). The increasing prevalence of allergies has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market. Other market drivers include technological advances and marketing strategies.

The market is concentrated. The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK-Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., kaleo Inc., Lincoln Medical Ltd., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Moreover, Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reasons to Buy the Report:

  • Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
  • The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.
  • The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary.

Have Any Special Requirements OR Want to Customize This Report According to Your Needs? Speak to Our Analyst and Get $1000 Worth of FREE Customization at the Time of Purchase

Methodology

Information Sources:

Primary sources

  • Manufacturers and suppliers
  • Channel partners
  • Industry experts
  • Strategic decision makers

Secondary sources

  • Industry journals and periodicals
  • Government data
  • Financial reports of key industry players
  • Historical data
  • Press releases

Data Analysis:

Data Synthesis

  • Collation of data
  • Estimation of key figures
  • Analysis of derived insights

Data Validation

  • Triangulation with data models
  • Reference against proprietary databases
  • Corroboration with industry experts

Report Writing:

Qualitative

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends
  • Five forces analysis

Quantitative

  • Market size and forecast
  • Market segmentation
  • Geographical insights
  • Competitive landscape

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
