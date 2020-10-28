Log in
Epiphany Studios Offers Custom, Handcrafted Memorial Glass Artwork Using Pet Cremation Ashes

10/28/2020 | 11:01am EDT

PONTIAC, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany studios, the Pontiac-based glassblowing studio owned by artist April Wagner, is proud to offer handcrafted memorial glass artwork using cremation ashes of deceased pets.

Using only a pinch of ashes, epiphany studios creates custom glasswork — round and heart-shaped paperweights, marbles, and keepsakes shaped like dog bones and sleeping cats — in the customer's choice of color. Epiphany studios can also engrave names, dates, and short messages on the artwork.

Each piece is handcrafted by an epiphany studios artist with the utmost care and respect for the pet's memory, and all orders include a memorial certificate of authenticity.

"I'm always honored to help people celebrate their pets' lives using glass," says Wagner, an ardent cat lover and member of the Michigan Humane Society Board of Directors. "Working with glass is such an intimate process. There's something beautiful about imbuing the artwork with an animal's ashes to transform their memory into a tangible, one-of-a-kind object."

Memorial glass can be purchased online from the epiphany studios webstore, with customization options and instructions for mailing ashes built into the checkout process. Prices range from $70–$300. Pieces are handcrafted and shipped to customers within 6-8 weeks of ashes arriving at the studio.

Visit epiphanyglass.com or email epiphanyinfo@epiphanyglass.com for more information.

About epiphany studios

epiphany studios, ltd is owned by artist and master glassblower April Wagner. In operation since 1993 and located in Pontiac, MI, we create custom functional and sculptural hand-blown glass pieces. In the studio, April creates large-scale sculptures for corporate, residential, and public locations. Located in an idyllic private setting with lush gardens and water views, the state-of-the-art 4,000 square-foot hot glass facility and gallery is the largest glassblowing studio in Michigan and home to the largest re-heating chamber in the state.

Note: Photo and video assets available upon request.
Media contact: Colleen Robar, crobar@robarpr.com, 313.207.5960

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epiphany-studios-offers-custom-handcrafted-memorial-glass-artwork-using-pet-cremation-ashes-301161930.html

SOURCE epiphany studios

© PRNewswire 2020

