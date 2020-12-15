Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Epiq Announces Appointment of Paul Grewal to its Board of Directors

12/15/2020 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced the appointment of Paul Grewal as an independent board director. Grewal is the chief legal officer of Coinbase, a digital currency exchange company. Prior to Coinbase, Grewal was vice president and deputy general counsel at Facebook. Before his time at Facebook, Grewal served for several years as US magistrate judge for the Northern District of California.

“I am delighted to welcome Paul to the board,” said John Davenport, Jr., chairman of the board at Epiq. “Paul’s expertise in handling complex legal issues for technology companies as well as his experience in law on a district court level, will add greatly to our board at Epiq. His commitment to integrity, high quality, and innovation also make him a great fit with Epiq from a cultural aspect. We look forward to the contributions he will provide as we continue to make Epiq a great place to work, as well as creating value for our clients and our investors.”

Said David Dobson, CEO of Epiq, “We’re thrilled to include Paul on our board and leverage his experience in leading legal transformation in some of the world’s largest and most innovative technology companies. Paul is a thought leader and will no doubt have an immediate impact as we align our offerings to the needs of corporate legal departments across the globe. He is an excellent addition to our board.”

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of Epiq's future," Grewal added. "Having spent over two decades at the intersection of law and technology, I am privileged to have this opportunity to join an industry leader at that intersection. I look forward to helping steer Epiq to even bigger success in meeting and exceeding its clients' needs."

Grewal earned his J.D. from University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of legal department and business operations, class action and mass tort, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Catherine Ostheimer
costheimer@epiqglobal.com
+1 203 921 9700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5718e29-3aff-4aa1-b899-7f5640749bea.


Primary Logo

Paul Grewal

Paul Grewal, independent board director for Epiq

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aCommunications and Digital Technologies SOEs Merge
AQ
10:06aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : World's First Truly Global, Real-Time Maritime Emergency Service Launched by Iridium
AQ
10:06aFIRSTFARMS A/S : sells 238 hectares for DKK 12 million
AQ
10:06aALCHEMER : Earns ISO 27001 Certification
BU
10:06aAMENTUM : Awarded $88 Million Contract for Development and Sustainment of Maritime Electro-Optic Infrared Systems
BU
10:06aGREEN DRAGON : Unveils Luxe Cannabis Boutique in Denver's Cherry Creek Neighborhood
BU
10:06aTECH DATA : Announces Additions to Its Board of Directors
BU
10:05aDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : PEA update returns significantly improved economics
PU
10:05aPatterson Belknap Announces Three New Partners and Five Counsel
BU
10:05aCommission proposes revised rules for cross-border energy infrastructure in line with the European Green Deal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
3ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
4TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen strikes CEO power struggle truce in boost to shares
5Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ