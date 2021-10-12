Log in
Epiq Expands Notify Service to Accept Batch File Uploads

10/12/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
Added functionality simplifies document delivery for trustees and bankruptcy professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, today announced the release of Epiq Notify batch processing, a new service in its industry leading document delivery platform. The expanded service follows the successful June launch of Epiq Notify, the notification mailing platform designed to streamline document mail delivery for trustees and others required to provide bankruptcy process notices.

With this new batch release, users can simplify the difficult task of sending the same document to multiple parties to meet court mandated deadlines. The new features allow multiple documents to be uploaded within a single file for rapid print and mailing, accelerating what is typically a time-consuming process. Also included are easy drag-and-drop functionality for file submission, job management and cost estimating, with new alerts and error reporting. Users have the flexibility to choose delivery options and desired return address.

“We have been the leader in notification services for several years and now we’re putting those capabilities directly at the fingertips of Epiq clients,” said Barb Lebens, vice president for Trustee Services at Epiq. “Submitting and mailing documents has never been easier. For our trustee clients, completing notifications used to take hours or days but is now only a few clicks away.”

With Epiq Notify, companies have a more efficient way to upload, print and mail documents with self-service online access to Epiq’s extensive online print and mail capabilities and dedicated state-of-the-art production facilities that handle millions of mailings daily. Although originally designed for trustees, the platform supports mailing needs for many business processes. Simply upload a document and its related mailing list, approve the cost estimate, and Notify manages the rest. For more information or to start a Notify mailing, visit notify.epiqglobal.com.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Rebekah Paul
Epiq
+1 310 279 3482
rebekah.paul@epiqglobal.com


HOT NEWS