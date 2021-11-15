Log in
Epiq Expands Partnership with Am Law 50 Firm to provide Office Services & Marketing Support

11/15/2021 | 10:02am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, has announced their expanded partnership with an Am Law 50 firm.

Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions (GBTS) team is now providing Office Services support in 19 of the firm’s U.S. locations. Epiq is also providing marketing support firm-wide to supplement their existing business development and marketing initiatives. Marketing services include the creation of templates, graphic illustrations and competitive intelligence services.

Since 2020, Epiq has partnered with the firm to enhance their records management and information governance initiatives, managing onsite and offsite storage including the handling of electronic and physical files. These services are performed across the United States at ten of their office locations.

“Epiq is thrilled to expand our partnership with the firm. We are honored to work with a firm that is consistently setting the industry standard and is committed to delivering excellent client service,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President and General Manager of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. “By partnering with Epiq, the firm has access to skilled talent, innovative processes, and unparalleled expertise – and we are committed to delivering operational innovation throughout our partnership.”

About Epiq
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Angela Hoidas
Epiq
Angela.Hoidas@epiqglobal.com


