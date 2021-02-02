Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Epsilyte : Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices up to Keep Pace With Escalating Operating Costs and Investment Needs

02/02/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.05/lb., effective March 1, 2021 or as contracts permit. This adjustment is necessary to continue investments in sustainability like ADEPT ™ Biodegradable EPS and to keep pace with escalating operating costs.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad. Epsilyte is a portfolio company of Balmoral Funds LLC.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pTech Cos Up On Earnings Optimism, Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:58pVONEX : Cleansing Notice & Appendix 2A
PU
05:57pBrazil's Petrobras receives three offers for major platform contracts
RE
05:57pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pGameStop, other Reddit-favored stocks plunge as trading frenzy fizzles
RE
05:56pLANDMARK BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pCBIZ : How Public Company Auditor Independence Rule Changes Affect Your Company
PU
05:55pFACTBOX-Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon?
RE
05:55pGold, silver coin demand surging, straining U.S. Mint's capacity
RE
05:54pAMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
2SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results
4GameStop, other Reddit-favored stocks plunge as trading frenzy fizzles
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ