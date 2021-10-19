Epsilyte : Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices up to Keep Pace With Rising Costs

Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.05/lb., effective November 1, 2021 or as contracts permit. Increasing cost pressure felt throughout the supply chain, including raw materials, commodities, and logistics, necessitate this adjustment.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad.

