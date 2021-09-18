Log in
Epsilyte : Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices up to Keep Pace With Rising Feedstock Costs

09/18/2021 | 09:14pm EDT
Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.05/lb., effective October 1, 2021 or as contracts permit. Escalating feedstock costs necessitate this adjustment.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS