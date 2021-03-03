Epsilyte : Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices up to Keep Pace With Escalating Costs

Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.07/lb., effective March 15, 2021 or as contracts permit. The non-traditional timing of this increase is driven by increasing cost volatility and the current supply dynamics of the global EPS market.

