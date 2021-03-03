Log in
Epsilyte : Moving Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Prices up to Keep Pace With Escalating Costs

03/03/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will increase the price of all grades of EPS by $0.07/lb., effective March 15, 2021 or as contracts permit. The non-traditional timing of this increase is driven by increasing cost volatility and the current supply dynamics of the global EPS market.

About Epsilyte

Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad.


© Business Wire 2021
