Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Epstein associate found dead in cell by French police

02/20/2022 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A French modeling agent with links to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell on Saturday.

Jean-Luc Brunel founded Karin Models agency in the 70s before going on to start a modelling management company in the U.S. with Epstein.

The 76-year-old was detained in December 2020 as part of an inquiry into whether Epstein committed sex crimes on French soil or against French victims.

That includes allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harrassment.

Brunel had denied any wrongdoing related to his association to Epstein.

The prosecutor's office in Paris said Brunel was found hanged in his cell early Saturday morning.

It added that an investigation had been opened.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 in what was ruled to be suicide.

He had been awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13aPassenger found alive after blaze on Greece-Italy ferry - Greek official
RE
02:12aPassenger found alive after blaze on Greece-Italy ferry - Greek official
RE
02:11aUkraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling
RE
01:26aEpstein associate found dead in cell by French police
RE
01:16aCanadian police make final push to end weeks-long protest in capital
RE
01:03aAustralia accuses China of 'act of intimidation'
RE
01:03aCanadian police make final push to end weeks-long protest in capital
RE
12:54aHong Kong in "all-out combat" to contain COVID outbreak with China support
RE
02/19'Fortress Australia' to welcome tourists for first time under COVID
RE
02/19UKRAINE OFFICIAL : separatists acting on Russia's orders
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
2Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to stri..
3Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to stri..
4Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
5Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App ..

HOT NEWS