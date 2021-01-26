Log in
Equality Health and General Atlantic Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Drive Continued Expansion of Equality's Value-Based Primary Care Network and Technology Solutions

01/26/2021 | 06:31am EST
Strategic investment from General Atlantic to help enable Equality Health in furthering its mission of increasing access to care, lowering costs and improving outcomes for underserved individuals, families and communities  

Equality Health to acquire actuarial firm, Daraja Services, to deepen healthcare economics capabilities

Equality Health (or “the Company”), a leading provider of technology, services and support for value-based care, today announced a strategic investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, to fuel the Company’s next phase of growth as a value-based primary care network serving the Medicaid, Medicare and ACA Exchange populations. Existing investor Endeavour Capital will remain a minority shareholder, and Town Hall Ventures will also invest in the Company. As part of the transaction, Equality Health will acquire Phoenix-based consulting firm Daraja Services and plans to integrate the firm’s suite of healthcare economics, technology and actuarial capabilities.

Equality Health was founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 2015 by CEO Hugh Lytle with the mission of improving access to culturally competent and holistic care for the Medicaid market, a population traditionally underserved by the U.S. healthcare system. Through its supplemental care management services and proprietary technology platform, CareEmpower™, the Company enables payors and providers to deliver a leading patient experience, while lowering the cost of care and improving member outcomes. Today, Equality Health networks represent more than 1,600 primary care providers across six metropolitan service areas in three states.

Over the past five years, the Company has rapidly expanded its physician base and geographic reach in Arizona, California and Texas, supporting care for over 300,000 beneficiaries via partnerships with more than 20 managed care sponsors. Equality Health will leverage the partnership with General Atlantic to pursue further geographic expansion, technological innovation and product development in the near term, while also augmenting its actuarial and data analytics capabilities through the acquisition of Daraja Services.

Hugh Lytle, Founder and CEO of Equality Health, said, “Equality Health believes that high-quality, value-based care should be accessible to all individuals, families and communities across the U.S. We believe we can significantly accelerate this mission through our partnership with General Atlantic, leveraging the firm’s demonstrated experience in helping value-based care models scale. We are excited by the opportunity to further our momentum in transforming the space by leveraging technology to change behaviors, improve outcomes and increase affordability.”

“Equality Health is bringing much-needed technology innovation and care to the managed Medicaid sector,” continued Robbert Vorhoff, Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare at General Atlantic. “As the Medicaid market continues to expand and shift toward managed care, we believe the company is positioned for substantial growth. Hugh and the Equality Health team have built a compelling model that delivers greater value to payors, providers and patients, and we’re proud to support their vision.”

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to Equality Health. Perkins Coie LLP and Squire Patton Boggs acted as legal counsel. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to General Atlantic. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Equality Health
Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About General Atlantic
General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build market-leading businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 175 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.


