Equality Health : Partners with Three HIEs in Texas to Improve Care Coordination for Healthcare Providers

PHOENIX, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access to quality care, announced newly formed partnerships with three of the five regional health information exchanges (HIEs) in Texas—Greater Houston Healthconnect, PHIX in El Paso, and Rio Grande Valley HIE.

The partnerships will help independent practices and payers share comprehensive, high-quality patient data to improve care coordination and collaboration. Through these three regional HIEs, providers in Equality Health's network who are utilizing Equality Health's value-based care (VBC) technology platform will now be able to access longitudinal health records for the tens of thousands of patients they serve.

Equality Health's VBC technology operationalizes healthcare data for providers with customized, real-time practice workflow solutions. With access to patients' longitudinal health records in the HIE, independent practice providers in Texas will have better health data to manage patient populations across a broad spectrum of acuity. Using the VBC technology to transform data into actionable, up-to-date information helps providers better care for patients and close gaps in care. Equality Health's VBC platform also completes value-based reporting activities and delivers the right clinical information in real time to care teams.

"Our mission is to end health disparities by helping providers access actionable data in real time so they can optimize care delivery for their patients," said Craig Gaites, president of Equality Health's Texas market. "Our partnerships with Greater Houston Healthconnect, PHIX and Rio Grande Valley HIE allows providers to leverage our VBC technology to improve outcomes for patients in those respective regions of Texas."

Fragmented care has serious consequences for millions of patients and has a direct correlation to accelerating costs, poor care coordination and persisting inequalities. Equality Health's connection to each of these regional Texas HIEs helps care teams coordinate integrated care in a single virtual setting. Providers can proactively monitor and engage population groups with complex medical, behavioral and long-term care needs in addition to helping those patients navigate the transition between care settings.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Equality Health because it empowers providers in southeast Texas to access and exchange secure health data when they need it," said Nick Bonvino, chief executive officer of Greater Houston Healthconnect. "For clinical teams to effectively care for patients, it is imperative that they have all the information they need to make informed decisions. By partnering with Equality Health, Greater Houston Healthconnect is closing gaps in care by enabling clinical insights in real time."

These partnerships in Texas are the latest example of Equality Health's efforts to collaborate with HIEs and improve care coordination. Health Current, Arizona's leading HIE, recognized Equality Health last October as the 2020 Health IT Innovation Award winner for transformative work in the value-based care environment.

To learn more about Equality Health and to join the Texas network, contact Craig Gaites at cgaites@equalityhealth.com.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About Greater Houston Healthconnect

Greater Houston Healthconnect is an independent, community-based organization responsible for enabling information exchange among healthcare providers in a 24-county region. Healthconnect is tasked with mobilizing healthcare information electronically across organizations to enhance the safety, quality, and efficiency of care and improve information access throughout the region. Key stakeholders include healthcare providers, payers, employers and the community as a whole. For more information, visit http://www.ghhconnect.org/.

About RGV HIE

The Rio Grande Valley Health Information Exchange (RGV HIE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating the secure exchange of patient health information to improve communication and patient care in South Texas. The RGV HIE brings a regional-level infrastructure solution that connects information between participating healthcare organizations and providers by integrating disparate systems and enabling the exchange and use of critical patient information for making care-related decisions at the point of care. We work with physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations to ensure that critical health information is communicated in a consistent and secure manner.

About PHIX

PHIX (formerly known as Paso Del Norte Health Information Exchange) is a nonprofit that streamlines the flow of your health information between healthcare providers. With PHIX, your health information is safely stored in your Community Health Record. All of your health information, including lab results, imaging, and prescriptions, is in one place.

