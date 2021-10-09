Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Equatorial Guinea LNG exports disrupted by incident at Alba facility

10/09/2021 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Equatorial Guinea have been disrupted by an incident at the Alba gas processing facility, trading sources and the facility's operator said on Friday.

No cargoes have been loaded at the facility since Sept. 25, Refinitiv Eikon data shows. The plant normally loads a cargo once a week.

Although the facility produces a relatively small 3.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, the disruption comes at a time when gas prices in Europe and Asia are trading near record highs as post-pandemic recovery demand outstrips supply.

Equatorial Guinea's LNG plant, the Punta Europa project operated by Marathon Oil Corporation, is currently fed by the depleting Alba gas field.

The sources said force majeure has been declared at the facility and some LNG cargoes, including for Gunvor, have been deferred or cancelled.

"We confirm that an incident occurred at the Alba Plant gas processing facility in Equatorial Guinea on Sept. 26, 2021. Our initial priority was ensuring the safety of all personnel, and we are now focused on investigating the cause of the incident," said plant operator Marathon Oil.

"Partial operations have been maintained but Alba Plant is unable to process wet gas until normal operations resume," the company said in a written response to Reuters.

Gunvor declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Further details such as reason for the cargo disruption or how long the issue is expected to last could not immediately be confirmed.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)

By Marwa Rashad and Jessica Jaganathan


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aNew Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis as coal stocks decline
RE
06:14aUnicredit - without any admission of liability, parties have reached an agreement to terminate remaining swap transaction early
RE
06:14aUnicredit-co, regione siciliana agreed to resolve dispute relating to swap transactions entered into in 2005 & 2006 in order to hedge one of regione siciliana's long term debt obligations
RE
06:00aEgypt has five months' wheat in strategic reserves -MENA News
RE
05:53aPhilippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook "biased against facts"
RE
05:36aExplainer-Why is Invesco entangled in a legal dispute with Indian TV giant Zee
RE
04:59aEquatorial Guinea LNG exports disrupted by incident at Alba facility
RE
04:55aSeven die in gas explosion at Zimbabwe gold mine, police say
RE
04:52aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Various Delegations meet Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in Jammu
PU
04:40aAppetite for Angolan weakens, SNH tender awarded
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
3TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

HOT NEWS