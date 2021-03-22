Log in
Equatorial Guinea new Chair of the Bureau of the ECA's Conference of Finance Ministers

03/22/2021 | 06:27pm EDT
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 23, 2021 (ECA) - Equatorial Guinea has been elected the new Chair of the Bureau of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

The new Bureau is made up of Equatorial Guinea (Chair), Madagascar (First Vice-President), Zambia (Second Vice-President), Sierra Leone (Third Vice-President) and Morocco (Rapporteur).

Speaking virtually from Malabo, the Minister of Finance, Economy and Planning of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Valentin Maye Mba, congratulated members of the outgoing Bureau, which was chaired by Morocco, for the work they did with the Secretariat over the past two years, supporting the ECA's advocacy efforts for African countries to have fiscal space to adequately respond to COVID-19.

Mr. Mba said Africa should take the challenges availed by the pandemic and transform them into opportunities.

He said African governments should scale-up investments in digital technology going forward to aid sustainable and inclusive development.

The minister called on the ECA to help strengthen national and institutional capacities of Member States through capacity building so they can take full advantage of the benefits of the digital sector.

He appealed to African states to do more in the areas of infrastructure, electricity, and internet access.

Mr. Mba said Equatorial Guinea will continue to work with the ECA and other African institutions and countries towards implementation of agreed resolutions and commitments for the betterment of the continent.

The theme of the 53rd Conference of African Ministers of Finance is Africa's sustainable industrialization and diversification in the digital era in the context of COVID-19.

Issued by:

Communications Section

Economic Commission for Africa

PO Box 3001

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia

Tel: +251 11 551 5826

E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
