Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Equatorial Guinea president to run again to extend 43-year rule

09/23/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo attends the plenary session of the Paris Peace Forum

DAKAR (Reuters) - The world's longest-standing leader, President Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea, will run for office again in November elections, his party announced on Friday, likely extending a 43-year tenure that began when he snatched power in a 1979 coup.

The rule of Obiang, 80, has been marked by torture of political opponents, sham elections, and corruption, rights groups and foreign powers say. Obiang denies such charges.

Under him, the West African country has become increasingly reclusive and reliant on oil and gas, which provide about three quarters of state revenues. The money lines the pockets of those close to the president while the majority of the nation lives in poverty, rights groups say.

His son, Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, a jet-setter with a love for parties, fast cars, and jewelry, and who was convicted of embezzlement by a French court in 2020, said on Twitter on Friday that his father had been nominated to run again "due to his charisma, leadership and political experience".

Another term will bring fresh challenges. The economy was knocked back by COVID-19 and a drop in oil prices, although the Ukraine war and the resulting need for non-Russian oil and gas may help spur growth.

Widespread poverty remains. That was laid bare when a series of explosions at an army barracks flattened a part of the coastal city of Bata last year, killing about 100 people and triggering an aid response from former colonial power Spain.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister; editing by Diane Craft)

By Edward McAllister


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.99% 86.71 Delayed Quote.15.96%
WTI -5.01% 79.304 Delayed Quote.10.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pArgentina's oil workers end strike after inking deal on safety
RE
05:58pWall St Week Ahead-Investors wonder when vicious sell-off in U.S. stocks will end
RE
05:48pCanada, South Korea seek deeper cooperation on critical minerals
RE
05:47pSaudi crown prince discusses energy security with senior U.S. officials -state news agency
RE
05:46pWall St. slumps on rate hike, recession worries
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.57% This Week to 104.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO to exit months after appointment
RE
05:42pEuro Lost 3.25% to $0.9690 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 5.02% to $1.0850 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pDollar Gains 0.28% to 143.34 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
3Airbus Shares Rise After Management Backs Production, Dividend Goals
4Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
5RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..

HOT NEWS