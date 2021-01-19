Equilar : Announced Today That It Has Entered Into a Strategic Partnership With Saggezza Inc.

Equilar and Saggezza Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Clients Maximize Performance and ROI on CRM Investments

Equilar, the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Saggezza Inc. Saggezza combines software development, implementation expertise, and data analytics to help businesses in the financial services, insurance and healthcare industries make better data-driven decisions to improve client interaction, revenue and profitability.

Last year, Equilar launched ExecAtlas for Salesforce, which was developed for organizations navigating the complexities of B2B sales to drive increased engagement with C-Suite decision makers and new business opportunities. Saggezza recently launched a Salesforce practice to help clients accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and better align business processes and technology investments. The new strategic partnership between Equilar and Saggezza builds on the strengths of both organizations to help clients realize the potential of their CRM investments.

“We look forward to partnering with Saggezza to support our clients and ensure they get the most out of their CRM platform. Our ExecAtlas solution provides the mechanism to help bridge the technology solutions Saggezza provides to actionable, data-driven insights and decisions,” said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar. “Innovative companies are embracing data and the concept of enterprise relationship management to establish a competitive advantage using its greatest asset: its network. Our partnership with Saggezza will enable clients to centralize critical firm relationship data within Salesforce to accelerate opportunities through the funnel and win more deals.”

“Our mission is to ensure our clients have the platforms and systems in place to fully leverage Salesforce for success. Critically important to this effort, is helping our clients get their arms around the mountain of data to drive better insights and opportunities to close new business,” said Jeff Pigatto, Vice President and Global Head, Salesforce Practice. “Introducing ExecAtlas to our portfolio of offerings will provide our clients the most advanced technology and data to identify immediately where there are network connections to C-Suite decision makers who can influence positive outcomes, ultimately increasing ROI.”

Equilar ExecAtlas for Salesforce organizes data to maximize the value of executive networks to help identify strategic business opportunities:

Map connections from your executive contacts to target companies and individuals

Build pipeline opportunities using the network of your best contacts

Maximize deal intelligence with a unified contact record for executives and board members across companies

Enrich contact data by tracking leadership changes with daily updates of over one million executives and board members

Enhance Salesforce Einstein AI with clean contact data to uncover new business insights

Equilar ExecAtlas is available on the Salesforce App Exchange. View the product video or contact us to learn more.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of executive and board data and hosts the world’s most connected network. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar for their most important business decisions, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders to drive exceptional results. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at equilar.com.

About Saggezza

Saggezza combines software development, implementation expertise, and data analytics to help businesses make better data-driven decisions and improve client interaction, engagement, satisfaction, revenue and profitability. With nearly 500 technology and business consultants and offices on three continents, Saggezza works to unlock the power of enterprise data, accelerate growth, uncover new opportunities and create innovative, operational cultures for companies around the globe.

