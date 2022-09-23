Advanced search
Equinor in 10-year deal to sell gas to Poland's PGNiG

09/23/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Equinor said on Friday it had entered into a 10-year agreement to sell natural gas to Poland's PGNiG, improving the central European nation's access to energy following Russia's export cuts this year.

The deal covers a volume of 2.4 billion cubic metres per year, corresponding to around 15% of Polish annual consumption, the two companies said.

"The contracts we have just signed ... (result) in a significant strengthening of energy security of our country," PGNiG Chief Executive Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak said in a joint statement with Equinor.

The gas will be transported through the new Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which opens next week and has an annual capacity of 10 bcm.

The volumes under the new agreement were "reflecting market prices", Equinor said without elaborating.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -5.39% 338.15 Real-time Quote.51.50%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. -5.38% 5.07 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.36% 325.4519 Real-time Quote.108.28%
