Equinor – Drift Vest – alarm management system in control room

01/19/2022 | 07:32am EST
Equinor - Drift Vest - alarm management system in control room

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has carried out an audit of Equinor and its management of responsibilities for, competence with and maintenance of the alarm management system in the control rooms at Grane, Gullfaks A, Gullfaks B, Gullfaks C, Kvitebjørn, Oseberg C, Oseberg Feltsenter, Oseberg Sør, Oseberg Øst, Troll A, Troll B, Troll C, Valemon and Visund.

Published: 19 January 2022
  • Technical safety
  • Working environment

This audit was conducted in 2021.

Background

In recent years, the PSA has undertaken a number of audits concerning follow-up of alarm systems on drilling facilities, at onshore plants and on production facilities.

This work has found that these alarm systems fail to meet the company's requirements. Furthermore, other audits have identified high alarm rates and many standing alarms.

These findings suggest that deficiencies may be present in both follow-up of the systems and understanding of the impact high which alarm rates and many standing alarms may have on working conditions for control room operators.

The PSA audited the control rooms of most Norwegian offshore facilities and onshore plants in 2021.

Objective

The objective of the audit was to verify that the operator company follows up the alarm system and working conditions for control room operators in compliance with the regulations and the company's internal requirements.

Results

The audit identified two non-conformities. This included

  • Inadequate follow-up of the alarm systems
  • Inadequate analysis of the working environment in the control room

An improvement point was also identified relating to

  • Collection, processing and use of data
What happens now?

We have asked Equinor to report on how the non-conformities will be addressed and for its assessment of the improvement point observed.

The reply deadline is set at 15 February 2022.

Additional information is not available in English
Contact
Øyvind Midttun
Press contact
Phone: +47 945 06 203
E-mail: oyvind.midttun@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 12:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS