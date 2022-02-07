Equinor - Gullfaks and Tordis - subsea and pipe infrastructure operation, maintenance and barriers
The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has carried out an audit of operation, maintenance and barriers in respect of the subsea and pipe infrastructure at Gullfaks and Tordis.
Published: 07 February 2022
Barrier management
Maintenance management
The audit was conducted on 15 and 16 December 2021.
Objective
The objective of the audit was to monitor how Equinor is working to protect the integrity of the subsea and pipe infrastructure at Gullfaks and Tordis and how the company ensures that operations comply with the regulations and their own requirements.
Result
Two non-conformities were identified, concerning:
Safety system for individual subsea wells at Gullfaks
Barriers
Two improvement points were also identified, concerning:
What happens now?
Work programme for ROV operations
Pipeline system and third-party activities
We have asked Equinor to report by 25 February 2022 on how the non-conformities will be addressed, and for their assessment of the improvement points observed.
Additional information is not available in English
