Equinor – Gullfaks and Tordis – subsea and pipe infrastructure operation, maintenance and barriers

02/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
Equinor - Gullfaks and Tordis - subsea and pipe infrastructure operation, maintenance and barriers

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has carried out an audit of operation, maintenance and barriers in respect of the subsea and pipe infrastructure at Gullfaks and Tordis.

Published: 07 February 2022
  • Barrier management
  • Maintenance management

The audit was conducted on 15 and 16 December 2021.

Objective

The objective of the audit was to monitor how Equinor is working to protect the integrity of the subsea and pipe infrastructure at Gullfaks and Tordis and how the company ensures that operations comply with the regulations and their own requirements.

Result

Two non-conformities were identified, concerning:

  • Safety system for individual subsea wells at Gullfaks
  • Barriers

Two improvement points were also identified, concerning:

  • Work programme for ROV operations
  • Pipeline system and third-party activities
What happens now?

We have asked Equinor to report by 25 February 2022 on how the non-conformities will be addressed, and for their assessment of the improvement points observed.

Additional information is not available in English
Contact
Eileen Brundtland
Press contact
Phone: +47 51 87 35 12
E-mail: eileen.brundtland@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
