Equinor – Gullfaks and Tordis – subsea and pipe infrastructure operation, maintenance and barriers

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has carried out an audit of operation, maintenance and barriers in respect of the subsea and pipe infrastructure at Gullfaks and Tordis.

Published: 07 February 2022

The audit was conducted on 15 and 16 December 2021.

The objective of the audit was to monitor how Equinor is working to protect the integrity of the subsea and pipe infrastructure at Gullfaks and Tordis and how the company ensures that operations comply with the regulations and their own requirements.

Two non-conformities were identified, concerning:

Safety system for individual subsea wells at Gullfaks

Barriers



Two improvement points were also identified, concerning:

Work programme for ROV operations

Pipeline system and third-party activities

We have asked Equinor to report by 25 February 2022 on how the non-conformities will be addressed, and for their assessment of the improvement points observed.