Equinor – Veslefrikk - consent for disposal

Equinor has applied to the PSA for consent for the disposal of the facilities on the Veslefrikk field. We have now granted the company this consent.

The Petroleum Act requires the developer of a field to pay for and to carry out - including full or partial removal of facilities and equipment after the production period has ended. The removal work must take place pursuant to the HSE regulations for the petroleum activities, and on the basis of considerations including consent and decommissioning plans.

Veslefrikk is a field located in the northern part of the North Sea, 30 kilometres north of the Oseberg field. The water depth is 185 metres. Veslefrikk was discovered in 1981, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1987. The field is developed with two facilities, Veslefrikk A and Veslefrikk B. Veslefrikk A is a fixed steel wellhead facility with bridge connection to Veslefrikk B. Veslefrikk B is a semi-submersible facility for processing and accommodation. Production started in 1989.

A decommissioning plan was submitted in 2020 and plugging and abandonment of the wells is ongoing.

Source: norskpetroleum.no