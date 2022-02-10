Log in
Equinor – Veslefrikk - consent for disposal

02/10/2022 | 06:01am EST
Equinor - Veslefrikk - consent for disposal

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has give Equinor Energy AS (Equinor) consent for disposal of the facilities on the Veslefrikk field.

Published: 10 February 2022
  • Removal phase

Equinor has applied to the PSA for consent for the disposal of the facilities on the Veslefrikk field. We have now granted the company this consent.

Consent for disposal

The Petroleum Act requires the developer of a field to pay for and to carry out - including full or partial removal of facilities and equipment after the production period has ended. The removal work must take place pursuant to the HSE regulations for the petroleum activities, and on the basis of considerations including consent and decommissioning plans.

Veslefrikk

Veslefrikk is a field located in the northern part of the North Sea, 30 kilometres north of the Oseberg field. The water depth is 185 metres. Veslefrikk was discovered in 1981, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1987. The field is developed with two facilities, Veslefrikk A and Veslefrikk B. Veslefrikk A is a fixed steel wellhead facility with bridge connection to Veslefrikk B. Veslefrikk B is a semi-submersible facility for processing and accommodation. Production started in 1989.

A decommissioning plan was submitted in 2020 and plugging and abandonment of the wells is ongoing.

Source: norskpetroleum.no

Contact
Pressekontakt
E-mail: presse@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 11:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS