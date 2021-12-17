Equinor – consent for use of Deepsea Atlantic

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor Energy AS (Equinor) consent to use the mobile drilling facility Deepsea Atlantic for production drilling at Johan Sverdrup.

Published: 17 December 2021

Operator: Equinor Energy AS Field: Johan Sverdrup Facility: Deepsea Atlantic Other info: The consent covers the drilling the use of the mobile drilling facility Deepsea Atlantic for production drilling/completion/temporary plugging at the Johan Sverdrup field.