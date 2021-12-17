Equinor - consent for use of Deepsea Atlantic
The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor Energy AS (Equinor) consent to use the mobile drilling facility Deepsea Atlantic for production drilling at Johan Sverdrup.
Published: 17 December 2021
Operator: Equinor Energy AS
Field: Johan Sverdrup
Facility: Deepsea Atlantic
Other info: The consent covers the drilling the use of the mobile drilling facility Deepsea Atlantic for production drilling/completion/temporary plugging at the Johan Sverdrup field.
