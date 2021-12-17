Log in
Equinor – consent for use of Deepsea Atlantic

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
Equinor - consent for use of Deepsea Atlantic

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor Energy AS (Equinor) consent to use the mobile drilling facility Deepsea Atlantic for production drilling at Johan Sverdrup.

Published: 17 December 2021

Operator: Equinor Energy AS

Field: Johan Sverdrup

Facility: Deepsea Atlantic

Other info: The consent covers the drilling the use of the mobile drilling facility Deepsea Atlantic for production drilling/completion/temporary plugging at the Johan Sverdrup field.

Contact
Pressekontakt
E-mail: presse@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

HOT NEWS