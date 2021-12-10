Equinor opposes WTI into North Sea forward market

A clear divide has emerged in the North Sea market regarding the future of the Dated Brent benchmark, with Norway's Equinor expressing firm opposition to the inclusion of US crude WTI in the North Sea forward market, just days after BP laid out its plans for how to include it.

In response to a consultation launched by price reporting agency Platts and the Intercontinental Exchange (Ice), Equinor said that there were two possible solutions to the problem of dwindling physical volumes underpinning Dated Brent. The first was the inclusion of Norwegian grade Johan Sverdrup into both Dated Brent and the forward - or cash BFOET - market. The second was the inclusion of WTI into Dated Brent but not into the forward market.

"We believe Johan Sverdrup is a robust long-term solution introduced into Dated Brent and cash BFOET," Equinor said, "we do not support FOB WTI Midland into Dated Brent and cash BFOET."

Earlier this week, BP detailed a plan for the inclusion of WTI into both Dated Brent and the forward market and expressed its opposition to the inclusion of Johan Sverdrup into either.

Equinor's opposition to the inclusion of WTI into the forward market centres around the lack of clear information around availabilities. There are currently no loading programmes at the US Gulf Coast and even if there were, it is impossible to know how many of those cargoes would be destined for Europe. Currently only 30pc of US Gulf Coast loadings head to Europe, it said.

"A cash BFOET contract lacking predictability in the size of the programme is at high risk of becoming irrelevant," Equinor said.

Nonetheless, Equinor remains supportive of the inclusion of WTI into Dated Brent - as long as adjustments are made to the existing Quality Premium (QP) mechanism. Such a move would make Dated Brent a true light sweet North Sea benchmark, it said. Including WTI into Dated Brent but not the forward market may cause some "divergence" between the two, Equinor said, but this "will in our opinion have a limited impact in the functionality of the trading venues".

Equinor said that Johan Sverdrup, by contrast, could work well as an addition to both Dated and the forward market. Johan Sverdrup has a similar sulphur level and customer base as Forties crude, which is already one of the five grades underpinning the Dated Brent benchmark - together with Brent, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll, it said. If Johan Sverdrup was included in the benchmark, Equinor said the trading dynamics of the two grades would not be very different.

"We do see Johan Sverdrup as a straightforward introduction into the BFOET basket," it said. "It is a terminal-loaded North Sea crude of significant size and meets all parameters of the other crudes in the basket." Any difference in quality between Johan Sverdrup and the other five grades could be dealt with via the well-established QP system, it said. QPs are already used in Dated Brent and the forward market to adjust for differences in quality between the existing five grades.

Platts and Ice launched their joint consultation in June followed a failed attempt by Platts in February to turn Dated Brent into a delivered cif Rotterdam assessment from its current fob North Sea status - a move that was widely rejected by the industry.

Global trading firm Vitol has already publicly backed the inclusion of WTI in the Dated Brent benchmark, while Platts itself has long favoured its inclusion. But parties other than Equinor are known to be opposed and Platts is expected to move cautiously following its failed attempt to implement changes earlier this year.

Argus, which competes with Platts to provide oil price assessments including its own equivalent North Sea Dated benchmark, has been running a benchmark illustration including WTI - New North Sea Dated - since 2018. Argus also publishes an alternative North Sea Dated+JS, which incorporates Johan Sverdrup.