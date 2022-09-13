Equinor, others apply for right to explore for oil and gas off Norway
09/13/2022 | 11:18am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Some 26 energy companies have sought Norway's permission to drill for oil and gas in this year's predefined areas licensing round, the Norwegian ministry for oil and energy said on Tuesday.
Some of the firms that have applied for licenses in areas already open to exploration and production include Equinor, Shell, Aker BP, ConocoPhillips, OMV and TotalEnergies.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)