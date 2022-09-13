Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Equinor, others apply for right to explore for oil and gas off Norway

09/13/2022 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A screen displays the logo for ConocoPhillips on the floor of the NYSE in New York

OSLO (Reuters) - Some 26 energy companies have sought Norway's permission to drill for oil and gas in this year's predefined areas licensing round, the Norwegian ministry for oil and energy said on Tuesday.

Some of the firms that have applied for licenses in areas already open to exploration and production include Equinor, Shell, Aker BP, ConocoPhillips, OMV and TotalEnergies.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 0.19% 783 Real-time Quote.-5.27%
AKER BP ASA 0.35% 343 Real-time Quote.25.85%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA -0.24% 40.9 Real-time Quote.75.36%
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.02% 113.24 Delayed Quote.58.48%
EQUINOR ASA 1.57% 365.6 Real-time Quote.52.59%
OMV AG -3.36% 41.19 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -2.07% 332.8315 Real-time Quote.24.00%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.15% 50.02 Real-time Quote.13.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pMorgan stanley exec says rising rates have dampened mortgage dem…
RE
04:40pCANADA PM TRUDEAU : Allocating c$25 mln aid to help pakistan with…
RE
04:37pIMF chief Georgieva, Zelenskiy discussed ways to ramp up engagement with Ukraine
RE
04:37pGermany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'
RE
04:35pAnalysis-Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting again, and why does it matter?
RE
04:29pMexico lauds U.S. commerce secretary for stance on energy spat
RE
04:25pNigerian separatist leader challenges terrorism charges, court reserves ruling
RE
04:22pUkraine shoots down Iranian-made drone used by Russia- defence ministry
RE
04:21pLeaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony
RE
04:18pEquinor, others apply for right to explore for oil and gas off Norway
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
5SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..

HOT NEWS